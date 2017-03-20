Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 16

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
East
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (29-2)
- Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (28-4)
- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (32-5)
- Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y. (29-3)
- Cambridge Rindge and Latin, Cambridge, Mass. (24-0)
- Archbishop Wood, Warminster, Pa. (26-3)
- Perry Hall, Baltimore (26-2)
- Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore (36-4)
- Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-3)
- Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J. (30-1)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Memphis East, Memphis (33-3)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1)
- Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (25-4)
- Oak Hill, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (39-4)
- Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (33-3)
- Tift County, Tifton, Ga. (29-2)
- Trinity Episcopal, Richmond, Va. (35-1)
- Mae Jemison, Huntsville, Ala. (33-4)
- Meridian, Miss. (30-2)
- Dorman, Roebuck, S.C. (23-5)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (26-1)
- Moeller, Cincinnati (27-0)
- Champlin Park, Champlin, Minn. (29-0)
- Grand Rapids Christian, Grand Rapids, Mich. (25-0)
- Whitney Young, Chicago (27-5)
- North, Fort Wayne, Ind. (27-2)
- Bowling Green, Ky. (36-2)
- Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (26-2)
- Webster Groves, Mo. (29-2)
- Simeon, Chicago (29-3)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Jonesboro, Ark. (32-0)
- Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant (24-4)
- Cy Falls, Houston (35-3)
- Edmond North, Edmond, Okla. (22-2)
- Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (24-2)
- Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kan. (21-3)
- Skyline, Dallas (34-2)
- Eaglecrest, Centennial, Colo. (24-4)
- Volcano Vista, Albuquerque, N.M. (18-12)
- Wagner, San Antonio (36-3)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Nathan Hale, Seattle (29-0)
- Findlay Prep, Las Vegas (33-3)
- Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (30-2)
- Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (27-0)
- Chino Hills, Calif. (30-3)
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (33-3)
- Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (27-3)
- Woodcreek, Roseville, Calif. (32-2)
- Jefferson, Portland, Ore. (27-1)
- Kahuku, Hawaii (27-4)