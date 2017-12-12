Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (5-0)
- Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J. (0-0)
- The Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (0-0)
- Archbishop Molloy, Briarwood, N.Y. (1-0)
- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (5-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (2-0)
- Long Island Lutheran, Brooksville, N.Y. (2-0)
- Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (1-0)
- Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (0-0)
- Wise, Upper Marlboro, Md. (1-0)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (7-0)
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy (9-0)
- Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (13-0)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (6-0)
- McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (4-0)
- Oak Ridge, Orlando (6—0)
- Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (12-0)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (2-1)
- Cox Mill, Concord, N.C. (5-0)
- Norcross, Ga. (6-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (6-1)
- Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (6-1)
- Guyer, Denton, Texas (16-0)
- Rock Canyon, Colo. (5-0)
- Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (3-0)
- Southwest Christian Academy, Little Rock, Ark. (7-0)
- Las Cruces, N.M. (8-0)
- Broken Arrow, Okla. (4-0)
- Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (5-1)
- Olympus, Holladay, Utah (5-0)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (12-1)
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (5-0)
- Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (4-0)
- Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (7-0)
- Richland, Wash. (5-0)
- Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, Napa, Calif. (10-2)
- Westchester, Los Angeles (7-1)
- Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (4-0)
- Clark, Las Vegas (5-0)
- Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (1-1)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Huntington-St. Joseph Central Catholic Prep, Huntington, W.Va. (11-1)
- La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (8-1)
- Webster Groves, Mo. (3-0)
- Moeller, Cincinnati (3-0)
- Simeon, Chicago (3-0)
- Trinity, Louisville (5-0)
- St. Mary’s, St. Louis (7-0)
- Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (2-0)
- Clarkston, Mich. (3-0)
- Riley, South Bend, Ind. (6-0)