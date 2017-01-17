Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (13-1)

2. Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (9-2)

3. Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore (21-1)

4. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (13-3)

5. Rock Creek Christian, Upper Marlboro, Md. (12-0)

6. Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y. (14-2)

7. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (12-2)

8. St. Anthony, Jersey City, N.J. (9-2)

9. Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (7-3)

10. Neumann-Goretti, Philadelphia (9-5)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Memphis East, Memphis (14-3)

2. Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (16-2)

3. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (18-1)

4. Oak Hill, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (18-3)

5. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (18-5)

6. Newton, Covington, Ga. (18-0)

7. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (14-2)

8. McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (15-0)

9. Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (22-3)

10. Scotlandville, Baton Rouge, La. (19-1)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant (16-3)

2. Sunrise Christian, Wichita, Kan. (14-3)

3. Klein Forest, Houston (21-0)

4. Jonesboro, Ark. (16-0)

5. Union, Tulsa (11-0)

6. Sam Houston, Houston, (25-1)

7. ThunderRidge, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (12-1)

8. Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (8-3)

9. Skyline, Dallas (20-1)

10. Northwest, Olathe, Kan. (7-0)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

1. Nathan Hale, Seattle (14-0)

2. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (16-1)

3. Chino Hills, Calif. (18-0)

4. Findlay Prep, Las Vegas (19-3)

5. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (19-1)

6. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (18-0)

7. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (16-2)

8. Fairfax, Los Angeles (15-1)

9. Basha, Chandler, Ariz. (20-0)

10. Federal Way, Wash. (15-0)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

1. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (16-1)

2. Simeon, Chicago (16-0)

3. Moeller, Cincinnati (13-0)

4. Evanston, Ill. (15-2)

5. North Central, Indianapolis (13-1)

6. Edwardsville, Ill. (13-1)

7. Oshkosh North, Oshkosh, Wis. (10-0)

8. Clarkston, Mich. (9-0)

9. Curie, Chicago (15-2)

10. Bowling Green, Ky. (15-2)