Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 fall season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

Below are the final rankings for the 2017-18 Fall Season.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brockton (Brockton, Mass.) 21-1-2 2 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 17-2-1 3 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 18-0-0 4 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 19-1-0 5 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 15-0-6 6 Lewis Mills (Burlington, Conn.) 19-0-1 7 Concord (Concord, N.H.) 15-4-1 8 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 14-2-2 9 Pembroke (Pembroke, N.H.) 18-1-1 10 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 15-1-1 11 The Bromfield School (Harvard, Mass.) 22-1-0 12 Daniel Hand (Madison, Conn.) 16-3-2 13 Concord-Carlisle (Concord, Mass.) 14-2-1 14 The Derryfield School (Manchester, N.H.) 18-0-0 15 Lakes Region (Barton, Vt.) 15-2-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 22-0-0 2 Center Moriches (Center Moriches, N.Y.) 21-0-0 3 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 18-0-0 4 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 20-0-0 5 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 17-4-1 6 Regis (New York, N.Y.) 19-6-3 7 Ithaca (Ithaca, N.Y.) 13-5-0 8 Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills, N.Y.) 19-4-1 9 Shenenedehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 14-4-1 10 Uniondale (Uniondale, N.Y.) 10-2-3 11 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 23-1-0 12 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 15-2-2 13 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 15-2-2 14 St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.) 12-3-2 15 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 13-2-2

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 19-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 25-0-1 3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 21-0-1 4 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 25-2-1 5 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 19-0-5 6 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 25-2-0 7 Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 17-0-3 8 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 19-1-2 9 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 21-3-1 10 Quaker Valley (Leetsdale, Pa.) 23-2-0 11 Mendham (Mendham, N.J.) 20-3-0 12 Camp Hill (Camp Hill, Pa.) 25-1-0 13 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 22-1-1 14 Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, Pa.) 19-3-2 15 Northwestern Lehigh (New Tripoli, Pa.) 25-1-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 17-1-1 2 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 21-0-2 3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 19-2-3 4 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 22-0-3 5 Nitro (Nitro, W.Va.) 23-1-1 6 Providence (Charlotte, N.C.) 21-0-3 7 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 21-2-3 8 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 19-1-4 9 Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 17-6-3 10 Wilson (Washington, D.C.) 16-1-1 11 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 20-3-2 12 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 13-3-2 13 Bethesda Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.) 13-3-3 14 Fort Meade (Fort Meade, Md.) 14-3-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 22-0-2 2 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 22-0-1 3 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 20-2-1 4 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 20-1-2 5 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 23-3-2 6 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 21-4-2 7 Summit Country Day School (Cincinnati, Ohio) 18-3-2 8 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 15-2-5 9 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 17-5-1 10 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 19-4-1 11 Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio) 17-5-1 12 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 23-3-2 13 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 16-3-1 14 Warren Central (Bowling Green, Ky.) 23-2-0 15 Goshen (Goshen, Ind.) 17-5-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 25-0-0 2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 20-0-2 3 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 17-3-1 4 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 18-2-2 5 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 22-2-4 6 Walled Lake Central (Walled Lake, Mich.) 22-2-3 7 Totino-Grace (Minneapolis, Minn.) 19-1-1 8 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 16-4-3 9 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) 17-5-0 10 Madison West (Madison, Wis.) 15-4-1 11 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 20-1-1 12 St. Thomas Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) 16-2-3 13 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 18-2-2 14 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 13-4-2 15 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 19-2-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 20-0-1 2 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 27-1-1 3 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 20-1-2 4 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 27-3-0 5 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 18-1-1 6 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 15-5-1 7 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.) 20-4-1 8 Bishop Carroll (Wichita, Kan.) 18-2-1 9 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 22-6-2 10 St. John Vianney (St. Louis, Mo.) 23-8-2 11 Solorio Academy (Chicago, Ill.) 20-6-4 12 Sioux Falls Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 12-1-2 13 Hellgate (Missoula, Mont.) 15-1-1 14 Bismarck (Bismarck, N.D.) 15-2-1 15 Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.) 14-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)