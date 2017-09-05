Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Region I

1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 0-0-0 2 Farmington (Farmington, Conn.) 0-0-0 3 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 0-0-0 4 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 0-0-0 5 Daniel Hand (Madison, Conn.) 0-0-0 6 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 3-0-0 7 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 0-0-0 8 Lexington (Lexington, Mass.) 0-0-0 9 Wayland (Wayland, Mass.) 0-0-0 10 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 1-0-0

Region II

1 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 0-0-0 2 New Rochelle (New Rochelle, N.Y.) 0-0-0 3 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 1-0-0 4 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 0-0-0 5 Newfield (Selden, N.Y.) 1-0-0 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 1-0-0 8 Fairport (Fairport, N.Y.) 1-0-0 9 Sartatoga (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) 2-0-0 10 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 0-1-0

Region III

1 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 0-0-0 2 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, N.J.) 0-1-0 3 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 2-0-0 4 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 0-0-0 5 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 0-0-0 6 LaSalle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) 1-0-0 7 Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.) 0-0-0 8 Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) 2-0-0 9 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 0-0-0 10 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) 2-0-0 11 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 0-0-0 12 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 0-0-0 13 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 1-0-0 14 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 0-0-0 15 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 1-0-0

Region IV

1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 0-0-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 8-0-1 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 0-0-0 4 Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Md.) 0-0-0 5 Nitro (Nitro, W.Va.) 4-0-1 6 Appoquininmink (Middletown, Del.) 0-0-0 7 Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.) 4-0-0 8 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 7-0-2 9 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 0-0-0 10 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 4-0-1 11 Charter School of Wilmington (Wilmington, Del.) 0-0-0 12 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 4-0-1

Region V

1 Olentangy Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio) 3-0-0 2 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 6-0-0 3 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 4-2-0 4 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 6-0-1 5 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 5-1-0 6 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 3-0-0 7 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 3-0-0 8 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 6-0-0 9 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 4-0-1 10 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 4-1-0 11 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 7-0-1 12 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 7-1-1 13 Lake Central (St. John, Ind.) 5-0-0 14 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 6-0-2 15 Revere (Richfield, Ohio) 5-0-0

Region VI

1 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 4-0-0 2 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 4-0-0 3 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) 1-0-0 4 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 3-0-0 5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 4-0-0 6 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 1-0-0 7 Preble (Green Bay, Wis.) 5-0-0 8 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 1-0-0 9 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 4-0-0 10 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 4-0-1 11 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 3-0-0 12 Northville (Northville, Minn.) 1-0-0 13 East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 3-1-0 14 Rochester Adams (Rochester, Mich.) 1-0-0 15 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 2-0-1

Region VII

