Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 1
Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 1
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
MORE: See the full Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings
Region I
|1
|Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Farmington (Farmington, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Bangor (Bangor, Maine)
|0-0-0
|5
|Daniel Hand (Madison, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Exeter (Exeter, N.H.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|0-0-0
|8
|Lexington (Lexington, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Wayland (Wayland, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|10
|South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.)
|1-0-0
Region II
|1
|Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|2
|New Rochelle (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Newfield (Selden, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|6
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|8
|Fairport (Fairport, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Sartatoga (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.)
|2-0-0
|10
|Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.)
|0-1-0
Region III
|1
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, N.J.)
|0-1-0
|3
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|2-0-0
|4
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|6
|LaSalle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|7
|Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.)
|2-0-0
|9
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|10
|North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)
|2-0-0
|11
|Delran (Delran, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|14
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|1-0-0
Region IV
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|0-0-0
|2
|George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.)
|8-0-1
|3
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Md.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Nitro (Nitro, W.Va.)
|4-0-1
|6
|Appoquininmink (Middletown, Del.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.)
|4-0-0
|8
|Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.)
|7-0-2
|9
|Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|4-0-1
|11
|Charter School of Wilmington (Wilmington, Del.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|4-0-1
Region V
|1
|Olentangy Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio)
|3-0-0
|2
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|6-0-0
|3
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|4-2-0
|4
|Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.)
|6-0-1
|5
|Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|5-1-0
|6
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|3-0-0
|7
|Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio)
|3-0-0
|8
|Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
|6-0-0
|9
|North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|4-0-1
|10
|St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)
|4-1-0
|11
|Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.)
|7-0-1
|12
|Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.)
|7-1-1
|13
|Lake Central (St. John, Ind.)
|5-0-0
|14
|Ryle (Union, Ky.)
|6-0-2
|15
|Revere (Richfield, Ohio)
|5-0-0
Region VI
|1
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|4-0-0
|2
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|4-0-0
|3
|East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|4-0-0
|6
|Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|7
|Preble (Green Bay, Wis.)
|5-0-0
|8
|Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|4-0-1
|11
|Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.)
|3-0-0
|12
|Northville (Northville, Minn.)
|1-0-0
|13
|East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.)
|3-1-0
|14
|Rochester Adams (Rochester, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|15
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|2-0-1
Region VII
|1
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|4-0-0
|2
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|4-0-0
|3
|East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|4-0-0
|6
|Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|7
|Preble (Green Bay, Wis.)
|5-0-0
|8
|Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|4-0-1
|11
|Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.)
|3-0-0
|12
|Northville (Northville, Minn.)
|1-0-0
|13
|East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.)
|3-1-0
|14
|Rochester Adams (Rochester, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|15
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|2-0-1
Region VIII
|1
|Boulder (Boulder, Colo.)
|4-0-0
|2
|McMinnville (McMinnville, Ore.)
|1-0-0
|3
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|5-0-0
|6
|Borah (Borah, Idaho)
|8-0-0
|7
|Sunset (Bend, Ore.)
|2-0-0
|8
|Albuquerque High (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|4-1-0
|9
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|6-0-1
|10
|Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.)
|3-0-0
|11
|Sandpoint (Sandpoint, Idaho)
|5-0-1
|12
|Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.)
|2-0-0
|13
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|2-0-0
|14
|Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.0
|3-2-1
|15
|Westview (Portland, Ore.)
|2-0-0
Super 25 Boys Soccer, Super 25
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email