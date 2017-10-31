USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 10

Photo: William Bretzger, The News Journal

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 12-0-0
2 St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 14-0-3
3 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 14-1-1
4 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 13-0-1
5 Granby (Granby, Conn.) 12-0-1
6 Lewis Mills (Burlington, Conn.) 12-0-1
7 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 16-1-0
8 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 14-2-0
9 North Kingston (North Kingstown, R.I.) 11-2-2
10 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 14-0-0
11 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 12-1-1

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T
1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 18-0-0
2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 13-0-0
3 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 15-1-2
4 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 15-1-2
5 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 12-1-3
6 Uniondale (Uniondale, N.Y.) 9-1-2
7 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 17-1-1
8 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 17-1-0
9 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 19-0-0
10 St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.) 12-1-2

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 17-0-0
2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 19-0-1
3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 17-0-1
4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 17-0-1
5 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 20-1-0
6 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 15-0-3
7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 19-2-1
8 Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 18-1-0
9 Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 14-0-2
10 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 19-2-1
11 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 15-1-2
12 Northwestern Lehigh (New Tripoli, Pa.) 20-0-0
13 Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 18-1-0
14 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 16-1-2
15 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 15-3-2

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 13-1-0
2 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 18-0-2
3 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 18-2-1
4 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 22-0-3
5 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 18-2-0
6 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 9-3-2
7 Providence (Charlotte, N.C.) 18-0-2
8 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 19-2-2
9 Wilson (Washington, D.C.) 13-0-1
10 George Washington (Charletson, W.Va.) 18-2-3
11 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 18-2-0
12 Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.) 12-2-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 18-0-2
2 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 16-1-2
3 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 20-2-1
4 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 20-1-2
5 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 18-0-2
6 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 21-3-2
7 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 23-2-2
8 Olmsted Falls (Olmsted Falls, Ohio) 18-1-0
9 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 17-5-1
10 Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio) 19-1-0
11 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 19-4-1
12 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 16-3-1
13 Warren Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 23-1-0
14 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 20-3-2
15 Goshen (Goshen, Ind.) 17-5-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 22-0-0
2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 18-0-2
3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 17-1-2
4 Marquette University (Milwaukee, Wis.) 15-3-1
5 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 19-1-0
6 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 15-0-7
7 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 19-0-1
8 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 12-3-2
9 Totino-Grace (Minneapolis, Minn.) 17-1-1
10 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 19-2-1
11 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 13-3-1
12 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 14-2-3
13 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 12-2-4
14 Saint Thomas Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.) 15-1-3
15 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 11-3-2

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 17-0-1
2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 18-0-2
3 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 24-1-1
4 Olathe Northwest (Olathe, Kan.) 16-0-2
5 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 22-1-2
6 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 16-1-1
7 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 12-4-2
8 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 22-3-0
9 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 19-5-2
10 Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) 20-4-1
11 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill) 18-3-1
12 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 12-5-1
13 Wheaton Academy (West Chicago, Ill.) 22-4-0
14 Olathe South (Olathe, Kan.) 15-2-1
15 Quincy Notre Dame (Quincy, Ill.) 21-4-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 14-1-1
2 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 14-0-4
3 Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.) 14-1-1
4 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 22-2-2
5 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 10-1-4
6 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-1-1
7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 17-1-4
8 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 13-2-1
9 Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 15-0-0
10 Westview (Portland, Ore.) 13-1-1
11 Borah (Borah, Idaho) 15-4-1
12 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 17-2-1
13 Denver East (Denver, Colo.) 15-1-0
14 Sunrise Mountain (Las Vegas, Nev.) 15-1-0
15 South Eugene (Eugene, Ore.) 12-2-1

 

