Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 11

Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 16-0-0
2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 16-1-1
3 St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 16-0-3
4 Granby (Granby, Conn.) 15-0-1
5 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 18-0-0
6 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 17-1-0
7 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 15-1-1
8 Concord (Concord, Mass.) 15-4-1
9 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 14-2-2
10 Pembroke (Pembroke, N.H.) 18-1-1

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T
1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 20-0-0
2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 16-0-0
3 Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills, N.Y.) 17-3-1
4 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 21-0-0
5 Ithaca (Ithaca, N.Y.) 13-3-0
6 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 15-4-1
7 Center Moriches (Center Moriches, N.Y.) 19-0-0
8 Regis (New York, N.Y.) 10-4-2
9 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 14-3-2
10 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 18-0-0
11 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 15-2-2
12 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 15-2-2
13 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 13-2-2
14 Uniondale (Uniondale, N.Y.) 11-2-2
15 St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y) 12-2-2

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 19-0-0
2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 21-0-1
3 Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.) 18-0-1
4 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 23-1-0
5 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 17-0-3
6 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 20-2-1
7 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 21-2-1
8 Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 16-0-2
9 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 17-1-2
10 Northwestern Lehigh (New Tripoli, Pa.) 22-0-0
11 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 17-1-3
12 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 17-1-1
13 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 17-3-2
14 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) 19-2-1
15 Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 20-1-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 14-1-0
2 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 19-0-2
3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 19-2-0
4 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 22-0-3
5 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 9-3-2
6 Nitro (Nitro, W.Va.) 23-1-1
7 Providence (Charlotte, N.C.) 18-0-2
8 Wilson (Washington, D.C.) 15-0-1
9 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 18-2-0
10 Hurricane (Hurricaane, W.Va.) 19-1-4
11 Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.) 13-2-0
12 Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.) 16-0-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 20-0-2
2 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 18-1-2
3 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 20-2-1
4 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 20-1-2
5 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 23-3-2
6 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 20-0-1
7 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 21-4-2
8 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 15-3-3
9 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 17-5-1
10 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 19-4-1
11 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 23-3-2
12 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 16-3-1
13 Warren Central (Bowling Green, Ky.) 23-2-0
14 Goshen (Goshen, Ind.) 17-5-0
15 Summit Country Day (Cincinnati, Ohio) 16-3-2

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 25-0-0
2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 20-0-2
3 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 17-3-1
4 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 18-2-2
5 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 22-2-4
6 Walled Lake Central (Walled Lake, Mich.) 22-2-3
7 Totino-Grace (Minneapolis, Minn.) 19-1-1
8 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 16-4-3
9 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) 17-5-0
10 Madison West (Madison, Wis.) 14-5-1
11 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 20-1-1
12 St. Thomas Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) 16-2-3
13 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 18-2-2
14 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 13-4-2
15 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 19-2-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 20-0-1
2 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 27-1-1
3 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 20-1-2
4 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 17-1-1
5 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 25-3-0
6 Bishop Carroll (Wichita, Kan.) 18-2-1
7 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 21-5-2
8 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.) 20-4-1
9 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 15-5-1
10 St. John Vianney (St. Louis, Mo.) 22-7-2
11 Solorio Academy (Chicago, Ill.) 20-6-4
12 Sioux Falls Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 12-1-2
13 Hellgate (Missoula, Mont.) 15-1-1
14 Bismarck (Bismarck, N.D.) 15-2-1
15 Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.) 14-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.) 16-1-1
2 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 19-1-1
3 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 15-2-1
4 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 12-1-4
5 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-1-4
6 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 24-2-3
7 Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 18-0-0
8 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 20-1-4
9 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 16-3-1
10 Westview (Portland, Ore.) 15-1-1
11 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 16-2-0
12 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 13-0-3
13 Sunrise Mountain (Las Vegas, Nev.) 18-1-0
14 Borah (Borah, Idaho) 15-4-1
15 Rio Rancho (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 16-5-2

 

