Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
MORE: Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings
MORE: Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.)
|19-0-0
|2
|St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.)
|19-0-3
|3
|Granby (Granby, Conn.)
|17-0-1
|4
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|18-0-0
|5
|Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.)
|19-1-0
|6
|Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.)
|18-2-1
|7
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|15-0-6
|8
|Concord (Concord, N.H.)
|15-4-1
|9
|Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine)
|14-2-2
|10
|Pembroke (Pembroke, N.H.)
|18-1-1
REGION II (NY)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.)
|22-0-0
|2
|Center Moriches (Center Moriches, N.Y.)
|21-0-0
|3
|Martin Luther King, Jr (New York, N.Y.)
|18-0-0
|4
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|20-0-0
|5
|Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.)
|17-4-1
|6
|Regis (New York, N.Y.)
|11-5-2
|7
|Ithaca (Ithaca, N.Y.)
|13-5-0
|8
|Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills, N.Y.)
|19-4-1
|9
|Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.)
|14-4-3
|10
|Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.)
|23-1-0
|11
|Uniondale (Uniondale, N.Y.)
|10-2-3
|12
|Commack (Commack, N.Y.)
|15-2-2
|13
|Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.)
|15-2-2
|14
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|13-2-2
|15
|St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.)
|12-3-2
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|19-0-0
|2
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|23-0-1
|3
|Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.)
|21-0-1
|4
|Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)
|23-2-1
|5
|Kearny (Kearny, N.J.)
|18-0-4
|6
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|19-1-1
|7
|Bridgewater-Raritan Region (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|17-0-3
|8
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|25-2-0
|9
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|21-3-1
|10
|Northwestern Lehigh (New Tripoli, Pa.)
|24-0-0
|11
|Delran (Delran, N.J.)
|19-3-2
|12
|Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.)
|19-6-0
|13
|Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.)
|20-3-1
|14
|Lancaster Mennonite (Lancaster, Pa.)
|23-1-0
|15
|Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.)
|22-4-1
REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|15-1-1
|2
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|21-0-2
|3
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|19-2-3
|4
|Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.)
|19-2-3
|5
|Nitro (Nitro, W.Va.)
|23-1-1
|6
|Providence (Charlotte, N.C.)
|21-0-3
|7
|Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|21-2-0
|8
|Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.)
|17-0-1
|9
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|19-1-4
|10
|Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.)
|17-6-3
|11
|Caesar Rodney (Wilmington, Del.)
|13-2-0
|12
|Wilson (Washington, D.C.)
|17-6-3
|13
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|20-3-2
REGION V (IN, KY, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|22-0-2
|2
|St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio)
|22-0-1
|3
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|20-2-1
|4
|Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|20-1-2
|5
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|23-3-2
|6
|Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.)
|21-4-2
|7
|Summit Country Day School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|18-3-2
|8
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|15-2-5
|9
|Castle (Newburgh, Ind.)
|17-5-1
|10
|North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|19-4-1
|11
|Bay (Bay Village, Ohio)
|17-5-1
|12
|Ryle (Union, Ky.)
|23-3-2
|13
|Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
|16-3-1
|14
|Warren Central (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|23-2-0
|15
|Goshen (Goshen, Ind.)
|17-5-0
REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|25-0-0
|2
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|20-0-2
|3
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|17-3-1
|4
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|18-2-2
|5
|Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)
|22-2-4
|6
|Walled Lake Central (Walled Lake, Mich.)
|22-2-3
|7
|Totino-Grace (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|19-1-1
|8
|Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.)
|16-4-3
|9
|East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.)
|17-5-0
|10
|Madison West (Madison, Wis.)
|14-5-1
|11
|Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|20-1-1
|12
|St. Thomas Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|16-2-3
|13
|Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.)
|18-2-2
|14
|Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.)
|13-4-2
|15
|Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)
|19-2-0
REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Bue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|19-0-1
|2
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|27-1-1
|3
|Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.)
|20-1-2
|4
|Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)
|27-3-0
|5
|Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.)
|18-1-1
|6
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|15-5-1
|7
|Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.)
|20-4-1
|8
|Bishop Carroll (Wichita, Kan.)
|18-2-1
|9
|Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.)
|22-6-2
|10
|St. John Vianney (St. Louis, Mo.)
|23-8-2
|11
|Solorio Academy (Chicago, Ill.)
|20-6-4
|12
|Sioux Falls Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
|12-1-2
|13
|Hellgate (Missoula, Mont.)
|15-1-1
|14
|BIsmarck (Bismarck, N.D.)
|15-2-1
|15
|Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)
|14-1-0
REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|19-1-1
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|17-2-1
|3
|Westview (Portland, Ore.)
|17-1-1
|4
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|16-1-4
|5
|Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
|20-0-0
|6
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|27-2-2
|7
|Denver East (Denver, Colo.)
|18-2-0
|8
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|13-2-4
|9
|Sunrise Mountain (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|20-1-0
|10
|Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.)
|16-2-1
|11
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|13-1-3
|12
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|19-2-4
|13
|Borah (Borah, Idaho)
|15-4-1
|14
|Rio Rancho (Rio Rancho, N.M.)
|16-5-2
|15
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|16-3-1