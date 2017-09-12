Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
MORE: See the full Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Timberlane Regional (Plaistow, Vt.)
|5-0-0
|3
|Yarmouth (Maine)
|2-0-0
|4
|Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.)
|1-0-0
|5
|Bangor (Maine)
|2-0-0
|6
|St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.)
|1-0-0
|7
|South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.)
|1-0-0
|8
|La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Salem (Mass.)
|4-0-0
REGION II (NY)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.)
|2-0-0
|2
|New Rochelle (N.Y.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Brentwood (N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|5
|Massapequa (N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|6
|McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|7
|Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.)
|4-0-1
|8
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Clarence (N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Baldwinsville (N.Y.)
|4-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|1-0-0
|2
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|3-0-0
|4
|La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.)
|5-0-0
|7
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|1-0-0
|8
|Delran (Delran, N.J.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Elizabethtown (Pa.)
|3-0-0
|10
|Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.)
|3-0-0
|11
|Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|3-0-0
|13
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|3-0-1
|14
|Kearny (N.J.)
|1-0-0
|15
|Hershey (Pa.)
|3-0-0
REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|1-0-0
|2
|George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.)
|9-0-1
|3
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.)
|1-0-0
|6
|Fairmount (W.Va.)
|8-0-0
|7
|Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.)
|9-0-0
|8
|Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.)
|2-0-0
|9
|Winfield (W.Va.)
|6-0-1
|10
|Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.)
|9-0-3
|11
|Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.)
|1-0-0
|12
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|4-0-0
REGION V (IN, KY, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio)
|5-0-0
|2
|Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.)
|9-0-1
|3
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|5-2-0
|4
|North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|8-0-1
|5
|St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)
|5-1-0
|6
|Zionsville (Ind.)
|9-0-1
|7
|Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|8-1-0
|8
|Henry Clay (Louisville, Ky.)
|7-1-1
|9
|Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|5-1-0
|10
|Ryle (Union, Ky.)
|8-0-2
|11
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|8-1-1
|12
|Revere (Richland, Ohio)
|6-0-0
|13
|St. Francis De Sales (Columbus, Ohio)
|4-0-1
|14
|Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
|7-1-0
|15
|Munster (Ind.)
|4-0-0
REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|6-0-1
|2
|Marquette University (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|6-0-1
|3
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|7-0-0
|4
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|6-0-1
|5
|Preble (Green Bay, Wis.)
|8-0-0
|6
|East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|7
|Edina (Minn.)
|6-0-2
|8
|Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|10
|Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.)
|6-0-1
|11
|Minnepolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|5-0-1
|12
|Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)
|7-0-0
|13
|Northville (Minn.)
|1-0-0
|14
|Rochester Adams (Rochester, Mich.)
|1-0-0
|15
|Middleton (Wis.)
|3-0-3
REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)
|8-0-0
|4
|Dodge City (Kan.)
|4-0-0
|5
|St. Louis University (St. Louis, Mo.)
|9-0-1
|6
|Morton (Cicero, Ill.)
|8-0-1
|7
|Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|2-0-1
|8
|Libertyville (Ill.)
|5-0-1
|9
|Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.)
|7-0-0
|10
|Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.)
|6-0-0
|11
|Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.)
|4-0-0
|12
|Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.)
|3-0-1
|13
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|8-1-1
|14
|Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.)
|5-2-0
|15
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|7-1-0
REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Boulder (Colo.)
|4-0-1
|2
|McMinnville (Ore.)
|3-0-0
|3
|Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|10-0-0
|4
|Denver East (Denver, Colo.)
|5-0-0
|5
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|5-0-1
|6
|Borah (Idaho)
|5-0-0
|7
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|8-0-1
|8
|Westview (Portland, Ore.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Fort Collins (Colo.)
|3-0-1
|10
|Albuquerque (N.M.)
|4-1-1
|11
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|3-0-0
|12
|Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.)
|2-0-0
|13
|Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|6-1-0
|14
|Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|8-2-2
|15
|Sunset (Bend, Ore.)
|2-1-0