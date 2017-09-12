Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

MORE: See the full Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings



REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 2-0-0 2 Timberlane Regional (Plaistow, Vt.) 5-0-0 3 Yarmouth (Maine) 2-0-0 4 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 1-0-0 5 Bangor (Maine) 2-0-0 6 St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 1-0-0 7 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 1-0-0 8 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 1-0-0 9 Salem (Mass.) 4-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 2-0-0 2 New Rochelle (N.Y.) 2-0-0 3 Brentwood (N.Y.) 4-0-0 4 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 1-0-0 5 Massapequa (N.Y.) 1-0-0 6 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 4-0-0 7 Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.) 4-0-1 8 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 9 Clarence (N.Y.) 4-0-0 10 Baldwinsville (N.Y.) 4-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 1-0-0 2 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 4-0-0 3 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 3-0-0 4 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 3-0-0 5 Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.) 0-0-0 6 Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) 5-0-0 7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 1-0-0 8 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 3-0-0 9 Elizabethtown (Pa.) 3-0-0 10 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 3-0-0 11 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 0-0-0 12 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 3-0-0 13 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 3-0-1 14 Kearny (N.J.) 1-0-0 15 Hershey (Pa.) 3-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 1-0-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 9-0-1 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 5-0-0 4 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 3-0-0 5 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 1-0-0 6 Fairmount (W.Va.) 8-0-0 7 Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) 9-0-0 8 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 2-0-0 9 Winfield (W.Va.) 6-0-1 10 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 9-0-3 11 Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.) 1-0-0 12 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 4-0-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio) 5-0-0 2 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 9-0-1 3 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 5-2-0 4 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 8-0-1 5 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 5-1-0 6 Zionsville (Ind.) 9-0-1 7 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 8-1-0 8 Henry Clay (Louisville, Ky.) 7-1-1 9 Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio) 5-1-0 10 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 8-0-2 11 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 8-1-1 12 Revere (Richland, Ohio) 6-0-0 13 St. Francis De Sales (Columbus, Ohio) 4-0-1 14 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 7-1-0 15 Munster (Ind.) 4-0-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 6-0-1 2 Marquette University (Milwaukee, Wis.) 6-0-1 3 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 7-0-0 4 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 6-0-1 5 Preble (Green Bay, Wis.) 8-0-0 6 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) 1-0-0 7 Edina (Minn.) 6-0-2 8 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 1-0-0 9 Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.) 1-0-0 10 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 6-0-1 11 Minnepolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 5-0-1 12 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 7-0-0 13 Northville (Minn.) 1-0-0 14 Rochester Adams (Rochester, Mich.) 1-0-0 15 Middleton (Wis.) 3-0-3

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.) 6-0-0 2 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 4-0-0 3 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 8-0-0 4 Dodge City (Kan.) 4-0-0 5 St. Louis University (St. Louis, Mo.) 9-0-1 6 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 8-0-1 7 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 2-0-1 8 Libertyville (Ill.) 5-0-1 9 Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) 7-0-0 10 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 6-0-0 11 Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.) 4-0-0 12 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 3-0-1 13 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 8-1-1 14 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 5-2-0 15 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 7-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)