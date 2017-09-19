Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Lexington (Lexington, Mass.)
|3-0-0
|3
|Greenwich (Greenwich, Conn.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Acton-Boxborough Regional (Acton, Mass.)
|2-0-0
|5
|Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Timberlane (Plaistow, N.H.)
|6-0-0
|7
|Bangor (Bangor, Maine)
|5-0-0
|8
|South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.)
|4-0-0
|9
|E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.)
|1-0-0
|10
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|4-0-0
REGION II (NY)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|3
|Half Hollow Hills East (Dix Hills, N.J.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.)
|2-0-1
|5
|Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.)
|6-0-1
|6
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|7
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|8
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|3-0-1
|9
|Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.)
|6-1-1
|10
|New Rochelle (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
|4-1-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|6-0-0
|3
|La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Delran (Delran, N.J.)
|5-0-0
|7
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|4-0-0
|8
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|1-0-1
|9
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|5-0-0
|10
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|6-0-1
|11
|Kearny (Kearny, N.J.)
|4-0-0
|12
|Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.)
|7-0-0
|13
|Elizabethtown (Elizabethtown, Pa.)
|4-1-0
|14
|Shawnee (Medford, N.J.)
|4-0-1
|15
|Lancaster Mennonite (Lancaster, Pa.)
|7-0-0
REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|3-0-0
|2
|George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.)
|11-0-2
|3
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.)
|7-0-0
|5
|Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.)
|10-0-0
|6
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|7-0-1
|7
|Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.)
|2-0-1
|8
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|7-0-0
|9
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|7-0-1
|10
|Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.)
|3-0-1
|12
|Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.)
|2-1-0
REGION V (IN, KY, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio)
|6-0-0
|2
|Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.)
|11-0-1
|3
|Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio)
|8-0-0
|4
|Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.)
|10-0-2
|5
|St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)
|6-1-1
|6
|Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.)
|10-1-1
|7
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|11-1-1
|8
|Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|10-1-1
|9
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|7-3-1
|10
|Wadsworth (Wadsworth, Ohio)
|8-0-0
|11
|Lake Central (St. John, Ind.)
|8-1-1
|12
|Revere (Richfield, Ohio)
|7-0-1
|13
|Covington Catholic (Park Hills, Ky.)
|8-2-3
|14
|Ryle (Union, Ky.)
|10-1-2
|15
|North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|9-1-1
REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|8-0-1
|2
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|7-0-1
|3
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|10-0-1
|4
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|7-0-2
|5
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|7-0-1
|6
|Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|7-0-1
|7
|Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.)
|7-0-1
|8
|Stevenson (Livonia, Mich.)
|7-0-1
|9
|Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)
|8-0-0
|10
|Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.)
|7-1-3
|11
|Portage Central (Portage, Mich.)
|8-1-2
|12
|Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.)
|6-1-0
|13
|Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|7-0-1
|14
|Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.)
|8-3-1
|15
|Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.)
|7-0-0
REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)
|11-0-0
|3
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.)
|5-0-0
|5
|St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.)
|11-0-1
|6
|Rock Island (Rock Island, Ill.)
|10-0-0
|7
|Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.)
|5-0-0
|8
|Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.)
|10-1-1
|9
|Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|3-0-2
|10
|Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.)
|4-1-0
|11
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|11-1-0
|12
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|10-1-0
|13
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|10-2-0
|14
|Morton (Cicero, Ill.)
|9-1-1
|15
|Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.)
|11-1-0
REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Denver East (Denver, Colo.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|10-0-1
|3
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.)
|4-0-1
|5
|McMinnville (McMinnville, Ore.)
|4-0-2
|6
|Albuquerque High (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|6-1-1
|7
|Boulder (Boulder, Colo.)
|5-1-1
|8
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|4-0-3
|9
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|12-1-2
|10
|Westview (Portland, Ore.)
|5-0-0
|11
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|6-1-1
|12
|Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|11-1-0
|13
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|5-2-0
|14
|Lake Oswego (Lake Oswego, Ore.)
|3-0-1
|15
|Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, Idaho)
|6-0-2