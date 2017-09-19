Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 7-0-0 2 Lexington (Lexington, Mass.) 3-0-0 3 Greenwich (Greenwich, Conn.) 1-0-0 4 Acton-Boxborough Regional (Acton, Mass.) 2-0-0 5 Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.) 3-0-0 6 Timberlane (Plaistow, N.H.) 6-0-0 7 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 5-0-0 8 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 4-0-0 9 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 1-0-0 10 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 4-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 7-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 3-0-0 3 Half Hollow Hills East (Dix Hills, N.J.) 6-0-0 4 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 2-0-1 5 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 6-0-1 6 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 5-0-0 7 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 6-0-0 8 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 3-0-1 9 Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.) 6-1-1 10 New Rochelle (New Rochelle, N.Y.) 4-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 5-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 6-0-0 3 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 5-0-0 4 Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.) 3-0-0 5 Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) 6-0-0 6 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 5-0-0 7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 4-0-0 8 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 1-0-1 9 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 5-0-0 10 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 6-0-1 11 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 4-0-0 12 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 7-0-0 13 Elizabethtown (Elizabethtown, Pa.) 4-1-0 14 Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 4-0-1 15 Lancaster Mennonite (Lancaster, Pa.) 7-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 3-0-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 11-0-2 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 6-0-0 4 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 7-0-0 5 Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.) 10-0-0 6 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 7-0-1 7 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 2-0-1 8 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 7-0-0 9 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 7-0-1 10 Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) 0-0-0 11 Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.) 3-0-1 12 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 2-1-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio) 6-0-0 2 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 11-0-1 3 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 8-0-0 4 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 10-0-2 5 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 6-1-1 6 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 10-1-1 7 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 11-1-1 8 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 10-1-1 9 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 7-3-1 10 Wadsworth (Wadsworth, Ohio) 8-0-0 11 Lake Central (St. John, Ind.) 8-1-1 12 Revere (Richfield, Ohio) 7-0-1 13 Covington Catholic (Park Hills, Ky.) 8-2-3 14 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 10-1-2 15 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 9-1-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 8-0-1 2 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 7-0-1 3 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 10-0-1 4 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 7-0-2 5 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 7-0-1 6 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 7-0-1 7 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 7-0-1 8 Stevenson (Livonia, Mich.) 7-0-1 9 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 8-0-0 10 Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.) 7-1-3 11 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 8-1-2 12 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 6-1-0 13 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 7-0-1 14 Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 8-3-1 15 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 7-0-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.) 8-0-0 2 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 11-0-0 3 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 5-0-0 4 Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.) 5-0-0 5 St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.) 11-0-1 6 Rock Island (Rock Island, Ill.) 10-0-0 7 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 5-0-0 8 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 10-1-1 9 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 3-0-2 10 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 4-1-0 11 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 11-1-0 12 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 10-1-0 13 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 10-2-0 14 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 9-1-1 15 Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) 11-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)