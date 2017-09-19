Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 7-0-0
2 Lexington (Lexington, Mass.) 3-0-0
3 Greenwich (Greenwich, Conn.) 1-0-0
4 Acton-Boxborough Regional (Acton, Mass.) 2-0-0
5 Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.) 3-0-0
6 Timberlane (Plaistow, N.H.) 6-0-0
7 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 5-0-0
8 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 4-0-0
9 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 1-0-0
10 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 4-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T
1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 7-0-0
2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 3-0-0
3 Half Hollow Hills East (Dix Hills, N.J.) 6-0-0
4 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 2-0-1
5 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 6-0-1
6 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 5-0-0
7 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 6-0-0
8 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 3-0-1
9 Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.) 6-1-1
10 New Rochelle (New Rochelle, N.Y.) 4-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 5-0-0
2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 6-0-0
3 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 5-0-0
4 Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.) 3-0-0
5 Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) 6-0-0
6 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 5-0-0
7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 4-0-0
8 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 1-0-1
9 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 5-0-0
10 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 6-0-1
11 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 4-0-0
12 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 7-0-0
13 Elizabethtown (Elizabethtown, Pa.) 4-1-0
14 Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 4-0-1
15 Lancaster Mennonite (Lancaster, Pa.) 7-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 3-0-0
2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 11-0-2
3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 6-0-0
4 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 7-0-0
5 Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.) 10-0-0
6 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 7-0-1
7 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 2-0-1
8 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 7-0-0
9 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 7-0-1
10 Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) 0-0-0
11 Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.) 3-0-1
12 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 2-1-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio) 6-0-0
2 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 11-0-1
3 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 8-0-0
4 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 10-0-2
5 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 6-1-1
6 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 10-1-1
7 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 11-1-1
8 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 10-1-1
9 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 7-3-1
10 Wadsworth (Wadsworth, Ohio) 8-0-0
11 Lake Central (St. John, Ind.) 8-1-1
12 Revere (Richfield, Ohio) 7-0-1
13 Covington Catholic (Park Hills, Ky.) 8-2-3
14 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 10-1-2
15 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 9-1-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 8-0-1
2 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 7-0-1
3 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 10-0-1
4 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 7-0-2
5 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 7-0-1
6 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 7-0-1
7 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 7-0-1
8 Stevenson (Livonia, Mich.) 7-0-1
9 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 8-0-0
10 Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.) 7-1-3
11 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 8-1-2
12 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 6-1-0
13 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 7-0-1
14 Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 8-3-1
15 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 7-0-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.) 8-0-0
2 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 11-0-0
3 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 5-0-0
4 Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.) 5-0-0
5 St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.) 11-0-1
6 Rock Island (Rock Island, Ill.) 10-0-0
7 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 5-0-0
8 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 10-1-1
9 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 3-0-2
10 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 4-1-0
11 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 11-1-0
12 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 10-1-0
13 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 10-2-0
14 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 9-1-1
15 Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) 11-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Denver East (Denver, Colo.) 7-0-0
2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 10-0-1
3 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 4-0-0
4 Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.) 4-0-1
5 McMinnville (McMinnville, Ore.) 4-0-2
6 Albuquerque High (Albuquerque, N.M.) 6-1-1
7 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 5-1-1
8 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 4-0-3
9 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 12-1-2
10 Westview (Portland, Ore.) 5-0-0
11 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 6-1-1
12 Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) 11-1-0
13 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 5-2-0
14 Lake Oswego (Lake Oswego, Ore.) 3-0-1
15 Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, Idaho) 6-0-2

 

