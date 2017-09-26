Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

MORE: Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings



REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 8-0-0 2 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 3-0-0 3 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 5-1-0 4 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 6-0-0 5 Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.) 4-0-0 6 Concord-Carlisle (Concord, Mass.) 3-0-1 7 Norwalk (Norwalk, Conn.) 4-0-0 8 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 5-0-0 9 Timberlane (Plaistow, Vt.) 7-0-1 10 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 4-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 10-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 6-0-0 3 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 7-0-1 4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-0-1 5 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 7-0-1 6 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 9-0-0 7 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 6-0-1 8 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 5-1-1 9 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 7-1-1 10 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 10-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 8-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 7-0-1 3 Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.) 6-0-0 4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 8-0-1 5 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 7-0-1 6 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 7-0-0 7 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 8-0-0 8 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 6-1-0 9 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 7-0-0 10 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 5-0-0 11 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 6-1-0 12 Parkside (Allentown, Pa.) 7-1-0 13 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 6-0-1 14 Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.) 9-0-0 15 Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 8-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 5-0-0 2 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 10-0-0 3 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 12-1-2 4 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 10-1-0 5 Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.) 14-0-0 6 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 10-0-1 7 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 3-0-1 8 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 12-0-1 9 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 11-0-0 10 Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.) 5-0-0 11 Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.) 5-0-0 12 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School (Alexandria, Va.) 3-0-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio) 7-0-1 2 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 13-0-1 3 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 8-1-1 4 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 12-0-3 5 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 7-0-2 6 Henry Clay (Louisville, Ky.) 11-1-2 7 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 10-1-1 8 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-1-2 9 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 10-3-1 10 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 9-0-1 11 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 13-1-1 12 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 14-1-0 13 Revere (Richfield, Ohio) 9-0-2 14 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 12-1-2 15 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 11-2-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 8-0-1 2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 10-0-2 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 10-1-0 4 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 11-0-0 5 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 7-1-3 6 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 9-0-5 7 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 10-1-2 8 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 8-2-0 9 Caledonia (Caledonia, Mich.) 9-2-0 10 Northville (Northville, Mich.) 7-2-1 11 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 10-1-0 12 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 10-1-0 13 Stevenson (Sterling Heights, Mich.) 8-1-1 14 Eau Claire Memorial (Eau Claire, Wis.) 10-1-2 15 The Blake School (Hopkins, Minn.) 8-0-2

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.) 8-0-0 2 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 6-0-0 3 Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.) 8-0-0 4 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 8-0-1 5 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 11-1-0 6 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 7-0-0 7 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 12-1-1 8 St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.) 14-1-1 9 Waukegan (Waukegan, Ill.) 10-1-1 10 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 11-1-1 11 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 13-1-0 12 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 7-0-2 13 Glenbrook North (Glenbrook, Ill.) 10-2-1 14 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 9-1-1 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 4-1-2

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)