Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
MORE: Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|8-0-0
|2
|E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.)
|3-0-0
|3
|Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.)
|5-1-0
|4
|Bangor (Bangor, Maine)
|6-0-0
|5
|Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)
|4-0-0
|6
|Concord-Carlisle (Concord, Mass.)
|3-0-1
|7
|Norwalk (Norwalk, Conn.)
|4-0-0
|8
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|5-0-0
|9
|Timberlane (Plaistow, Vt.)
|7-0-1
|10
|Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.)
|4-0-0
REGION II (NY)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|3
|Commack (Commack, N.Y.)
|7-0-1
|4
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|5-0-1
|5
|Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.)
|7-0-1
|6
|Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.)
|9-0-0
|7
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|6-0-1
|8
|Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.)
|5-1-1
|9
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|7-1-1
|10
|Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.)
|10-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|7-0-1
|3
|Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|8-0-1
|5
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|7-0-1
|6
|Kearny (Kearny, N.J.)
|7-0-0
|7
|Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.)
|8-0-0
|8
|Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.)
|6-1-0
|9
|Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.)
|7-0-0
|10
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|5-0-0
|11
|La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.)
|6-1-0
|12
|Parkside (Allentown, Pa.)
|7-1-0
|13
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|6-0-1
|14
|Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.)
|9-0-0
|15
|Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.)
|8-0-0
REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.)
|10-0-0
|3
|George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.)
|12-1-2
|4
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|10-1-0
|5
|Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.)
|14-0-0
|6
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|10-0-1
|7
|Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.)
|3-0-1
|8
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|12-0-1
|9
|Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.)
|11-0-0
|10
|Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.)
|5-0-0
|11
|Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.)
|5-0-0
|12
|St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School (Alexandria, Va.)
|3-0-2
REGION V (IN, KY, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio)
|7-0-1
|2
|Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.)
|13-0-1
|3
|St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)
|8-1-1
|4
|Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.)
|12-0-3
|5
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|7-0-2
|6
|Henry Clay (Louisville, Ky.)
|11-1-2
|7
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|10-1-1
|8
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|12-1-2
|9
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|10-3-1
|10
|Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio)
|9-0-1
|11
|Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|13-1-1
|12
|Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.)
|14-1-0
|13
|Revere (Richfield, Ohio)
|9-0-2
|14
|Ryle (Union, Ky.)
|12-1-2
|15
|Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
|11-2-0
REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|8-0-1
|2
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|10-0-2
|3
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|10-1-0
|4
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|11-0-0
|5
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|7-1-3
|6
|Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|9-0-5
|7
|Portage Central (Portage, Mich.)
|10-1-2
|8
|Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.)
|8-2-0
|9
|Caledonia (Caledonia, Mich.)
|9-2-0
|10
|Northville (Northville, Mich.)
|7-2-1
|11
|Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)
|10-1-0
|12
|Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.)
|10-1-0
|13
|Stevenson (Sterling Heights, Mich.)
|8-1-1
|14
|Eau Claire Memorial (Eau Claire, Wis.)
|10-1-2
|15
|The Blake School (Hopkins, Minn.)
|8-0-2
REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|6-0-0
|3
|Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.)
|8-0-0
|4
|Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.)
|8-0-1
|5
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|11-1-0
|6
|Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.)
|7-0-0
|7
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|12-1-1
|8
|St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.)
|14-1-1
|9
|Waukegan (Waukegan, Ill.)
|10-1-1
|10
|Morton (Cicero, Ill.)
|11-1-1
|11
|Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)
|13-1-0
|12
|Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.)
|7-0-2
|13
|Glenbrook North (Glenbrook, Ill.)
|10-2-1
|14
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|9-1-1
|15
|Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|4-1-2
REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Denver East (Denver, Colo.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|10-0-2
|3
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.)
|6-0-1
|5
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|6-0-3
|6
|Westview (Portland, Ore.)
|6-0-0
|7
|Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins, Colo.)
|5-0-1
|8
|McMinnville (McMinnville, Ore.)
|6-0-2
|9
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|13-1-2
|10
|Boise High (Boise, Idaho)
|8-1-1
|11
|Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|12-1-0
|12
|Albuquerque High (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|8-1-1
|13
|Boulder High (Boulder, Colo.)
|6-1-1
|14
|Western (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|9-0-2
|15
|Borah (Borah, Idaho)
|7-1-1