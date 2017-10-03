Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 5-0-0 2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 7-1-0 3 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 8-0-0 4 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 9-0-1 5 North Andover (North Andover, Mass.) 7-0-0 6 Norwalk (Norwalk, Conn.) 5-0-0 7 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 8-0-0 8 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 7-0-0 9 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 7-0-1 10 Beford (Bedford, N.H.) 9-1-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 12-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 8-0-0 3 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 9-0-1 4 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 11-0-0 5 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 6-0-0 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 6-0-2 7 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 5-2-1 8 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 9-1-1 9 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 12-0-0 10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 9-1-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 10-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 11-0-1 3 Delabart School (Delbarton, N.J.) 8-0-1 4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 9-0-1 5 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 10-0-1 6 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 10-0-0 7 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 12-0-0 8 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 10-1-0 9 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 10-0-0 10 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 8-0-1 11 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 11-1-0 12 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 11-1-0 13 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 12-0-0 14 Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.) 12-0-0 15 Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 11-1-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 7-0-0 2 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 11-0-1 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 11-1-1 4 Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.) 16-0-0 5 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 12-0-1 6 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 5-0-1 7 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 14-1-1 8 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 15-0-3 9 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 13-2-2 10 Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.) 8-0-0 11 Providence (Charlotte, N.C.) 12-0-2 12 St. Agnes & St. Stephen’s School (Alexandria, Va.) 5-1-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio) 9-0-1 2 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 11-0-2 3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 14-0-3 4 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 8-0-2 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 13-1-1 6 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 13-2-1 7 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 13-1-2 8 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 11-3-2 9 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 10-0-1 10 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 13-1-2 11 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 15-1-1 12 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 11-2-1 13 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 15-1-2 14 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 14-2-2 15 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 9-1-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University (Milwaukee, Wis.) 11-1-1 2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 12-0-2 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 11-1-1 4 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 14-0-0 5 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 11-0-6 6 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 9-1-0 7 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 10-3-1 8 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 11-2-0 9 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 12-1-0 10 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 11-2-3 11 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 10-0-2 12 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 13-0-0 13 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 12-1-1 14 Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) 11-0-4 15 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 8-2-3

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 11-0-1 3 Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.) 10-0-0 4 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 16-1-1 5 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 10-0-0 6 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 15-1-0 7 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 12-3-2 8 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 8-0-2 9 Waukegan (Waukegan, Ill.) 10-2-1 10 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 12-1-1 11 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.) 12-2-0 12 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 13-2-1 13 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 16-2-0 13 St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.) 15-2-1 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 6-3-2

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)