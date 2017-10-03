Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

USA Today Sports

Super 25

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 5-0-0
2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 7-1-0
3 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 8-0-0
4 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 9-0-1
5 North Andover (North Andover, Mass.) 7-0-0
6 Norwalk (Norwalk, Conn.) 5-0-0
7 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 8-0-0
8 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 7-0-0
9 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 7-0-1
10 Beford (Bedford, N.H.) 9-1-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T
1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 12-0-0
2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 8-0-0
3 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 9-0-1
4 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 11-0-0
5 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 6-0-0
6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 6-0-2
7 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 5-2-1
8 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 9-1-1
9 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 12-0-0
10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 9-1-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 10-0-0
2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 11-0-1
3 Delabart School (Delbarton, N.J.) 8-0-1
4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 9-0-1
5 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 10-0-1
6 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 10-0-0
7 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 12-0-0
8 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 10-1-0
9 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 10-0-0
10 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 8-0-1
11 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 11-1-0
12 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 11-1-0
13 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 12-0-0
14 Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.) 12-0-0
15 Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 11-1-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 7-0-0
2 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 11-0-1
3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 11-1-1
4 Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.) 16-0-0
5 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 12-0-1
6 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 5-0-1
7 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 14-1-1
8 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 15-0-3
9 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 13-2-2
10 Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.) 8-0-0
11 Providence (Charlotte, N.C.) 12-0-2
12 St. Agnes & St. Stephen’s School (Alexandria, Va.) 5-1-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Liberty (Olentangy, Ohio) 9-0-1
2 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 11-0-2
3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 14-0-3
4 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 8-0-2
5 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 13-1-1
6 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 13-2-1
7 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 13-1-2
8 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 11-3-2
9 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 10-0-1
10 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 13-1-2
11 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 15-1-1
12 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 11-2-1
13 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 15-1-2
14 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 14-2-2
15 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 9-1-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Marquette University (Milwaukee, Wis.) 11-1-1
2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 12-0-2
3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 11-1-1
4 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 14-0-0
5 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 11-0-6
6 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 9-1-0
7 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 10-3-1
8 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 11-2-0
9 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 12-1-0
10 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 11-2-3
11 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 10-0-2
12 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 13-0-0
13 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 12-1-1
14 Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) 11-0-4
15 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 8-2-3

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-0-0
2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 11-0-1
3 Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.) 10-0-0
4 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 16-1-1
5 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 10-0-0
6 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 15-1-0
7 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 12-3-2
8 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 8-0-2
9 Waukegan (Waukegan, Ill.) 10-2-1
10 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 12-1-1
11 Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.) 12-2-0
12 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 13-2-1
13 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 16-2-0
13 St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.) 15-2-1
15 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 6-3-2

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.) 8-0-1
2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 12-0-2
3 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 8-0-4
4 McMinnville (McMinnville, Ore.) 6-0-3
5 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 7-0-1
6 Boulder High (Boulder, Colo.) 7-1-1
7 Albuquerque High (Albuquerque, N.M.) 9-1-1
8 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 15-1-2
9 Boise High (Boise, Idaho) 11-1-1
10 Denver East (Denver, Colo.) 9-1-0
11 Sunrise Mountain (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-0
12 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 4-1-3
13 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 12-2-1
14 Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 10-0-0
15 Borah (Boise, Idaho) 9-2-1

 

