Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 8-0-0 2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 7-1-0 3 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 10-0-0 4 Guilford (Guilford, Conn.) 8-0-0 5 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 10-1-0 6 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 9-0-0 7 North Andover (North Andover, Mass.) 11-0-0 8 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 9-0-0 9 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 7-0-0 10 Lexington (Lexington, Mass.) 7-1-1

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 14-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 10-0-0 3 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 13-0-0 4 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 9-0-2 5 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 8-0-2 6 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 10-1-0 7 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 10-1-2 8 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 11-1-2 9 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 14-0-0 10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 11-1-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 12-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 12-0-1 3 Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.) 10-0-1 4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 11-0-1 5 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 12-1-1 6 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 10-0-2 7 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 14-0-0 8 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 13-1-0 9 Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 14-1-0 10 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 9-0-1 11 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 10-1-2 12 La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) 12-1-1 13 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 11-1-0 14 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 12-2-1 15 Pascack Valley (Hillsdale, N.J.) 6-0-2

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 7-1-0 2 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 13-1-1 3 Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.) 17-0-0 4 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 13-0-2 5 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 13-1-1 6 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 15-1-1 7 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 17-0-3 8 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 15-2-2 9 Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.) 9-0-1 10 Providence (Charlotte, N.C.) 13-0-3 11 Wilson (Washington, D.C.) 8-0-1 12 Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) 8-1-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 10-0-2 2 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 11-0-2 3 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 11-0-2 4 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 16-2-1 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 15-1-1 6 Hamilton Southeaster (Fishers, Ind.) 16-1-2 7 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 13-0-1 8 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 14-3-2 9 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 16-1-2 10 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 18-1-1 11 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 17-2-1 12 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 13-2-1 13 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 11-1-2 14 Henry Clay (Louisville, Ky.) 15-2-2 15 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 16-2-2

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 16-0-0 2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 14-0-2 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 14-1-1 4 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 11-2-1 5 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 15-1-0 6 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 11-0-6 7 Eau Claire Memorial (Eau Claire, Wis.) 14-1-2 8 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 10-3-1 9 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 11-2-0 10 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 14-0-1 11 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 12-0-2 12 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 11-2-3 13 Eastview (Woodbury, Minn.) 12-0-4 14 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 8-2-3 15 Wauwatosa East (Wauwatosa, Wis.) 11-3-4

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-0-0 2 Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.) 11-0-0 3 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 12-0-2 4 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 18-1-1 5 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 10-0-0 6 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 19-2-0 7 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 14-2-1 8 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 17-2-0 9 Waukegan (Waukegan, Ill.) 13-2-2 10 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 15-2-1 11 St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.) 18-2-1 12 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 7-3-2 13 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 10-3-0 14 Columbia (Columbia, Ill.) 21-0-2 15 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 12-3-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)