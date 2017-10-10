Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.)
|7-1-0
|3
|Bangor (Bangor, Maine)
|10-0-0
|4
|Guilford (Guilford, Conn.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Bedford (Bedford, N.H.)
|10-1-0
|6
|Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.)
|9-0-0
|7
|North Andover (North Andover, Mass.)
|11-0-0
|8
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|9-0-0
|9
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|7-0-0
|10
|Lexington (Lexington, Mass.)
|7-1-1
REGION II (NY)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.)
|14-0-0
|2
|Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.)
|13-0-0
|4
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|9-0-2
|5
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|8-0-2
|6
|Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.)
|10-1-0
|7
|Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.)
|10-1-2
|8
|Commack (Commack, N.Y.)
|11-1-2
|9
|Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.)
|14-0-0
|10
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|11-1-1
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|12-0-0
|2
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|12-0-1
|3
|Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.)
|10-0-1
|4
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|11-0-1
|5
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|12-1-1
|6
|Kearny (Kearny, N.J.)
|10-0-2
|7
|Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.)
|14-0-0
|8
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|13-1-0
|9
|Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.)
|14-1-0
|10
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|9-0-1
|11
|Delran (Delran, N.J.)
|10-1-2
|12
|La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)
|12-1-1
|13
|Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.)
|11-1-0
|14
|Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)
|12-2-1
|15
|Pascack Valley (Hillsdale, N.J.)
|6-0-2
REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|7-1-0
|2
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|13-1-1
|3
|Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.)
|17-0-0
|4
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|13-0-2
|5
|Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.)
|13-1-1
|6
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|15-1-1
|7
|Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.)
|17-0-3
|8
|George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.)
|15-2-2
|9
|Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.)
|9-0-1
|10
|Providence (Charlotte, N.C.)
|13-0-3
|11
|Wilson (Washington, D.C.)
|8-0-1
|12
|Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.)
|8-1-1
REGION V (IN, KY, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Liberty (Powell, Ohio)
|10-0-2
|2
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|11-0-2
|3
|Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio)
|11-0-2
|4
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|16-2-1
|5
|Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.)
|15-1-1
|6
|Hamilton Southeaster (Fishers, Ind.)
|16-1-2
|7
|St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio)
|13-0-1
|8
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|14-3-2
|9
|Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|16-1-2
|10
|Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.)
|18-1-1
|11
|North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|17-2-1
|12
|Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
|13-2-1
|13
|Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|11-1-2
|14
|Henry Clay (Louisville, Ky.)
|15-2-2
|15
|Ryle (Union, Ky.)
|16-2-2
REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|16-0-0
|2
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|14-0-2
|3
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|14-1-1
|4
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|11-2-1
|5
|Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)
|15-1-0
|6
|Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|11-0-6
|7
|Eau Claire Memorial (Eau Claire, Wis.)
|14-1-2
|8
|Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.)
|10-3-1
|9
|Athens (Troy, Mich.)
|11-2-0
|10
|Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.)
|14-0-1
|11
|The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|12-0-2
|12
|Portage Central (Portage, Mich.)
|11-2-3
|13
|Eastview (Woodbury, Minn.)
|12-0-4
|14
|Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)
|8-2-3
|15
|Wauwatosa East (Wauwatosa, Wis.)
|11-3-4
REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.)
|11-0-0
|3
|Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.)
|12-0-2
|4
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|18-1-1
|5
|Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.)
|10-0-0
|6
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|19-2-0
|7
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|14-2-1
|8
|Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)
|17-2-0
|9
|Waukegan (Waukegan, Ill.)
|13-2-2
|10
|Morton (Cicero, Ill.)
|15-2-1
|11
|St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.)
|18-2-1
|12
|Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|7-3-2
|13
|Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.)
|10-3-0
|14
|Columbia (Columbia, Ill.)
|21-0-2
|15
|DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.)
|12-3-0
REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|13-0-2
|2
|Boulder High (Boulder, Colo.)
|9-1-1
|3
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|9-0-4
|4
|McMinnville (McMinnville, Ore.)
|8-0-3
|5
|Broomfield High (Broomfield, Colo.)
|10-2-0
|6
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|8-0-2
|7
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|17-1-2
|8
|Albuquerque High (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|10-1-1
|9
|Boise High (Boise, Idaho)
|13-1-1
|10
|Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
|12-0-0
|11
|Denver East (Denver, Colo.)
|11-1-0
|12
|Sunrise Mountain (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|10-0-0
|13
|Fort Collins High (Fort Collins, Colo.)
|9-1-1
|14
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|6-1-3
|15
|Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|13-2-1