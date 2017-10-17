Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 8-0-0 2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 11-1-1 3 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 12-0-0 4 North Andover (North Andover, Mass.) 10-0-0 5 Guilford (Guilford, Conn.) 9-0-0 6 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 11-0-1 7 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 12-1-0 8 South Portland (Portland, Ore.) 12-0-1 9 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 12-0-0 10 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 9-1-1 11 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 10-1-0 12 Wauchusett (Holden, Mass.) 13-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 16-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 11-0-0 3 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 12-0-2 4 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 12-1-2 5 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 9-0-3 6 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 12-1-2 7 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 15-1-0 8 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 14-1-1 9 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 16-0-0 10 St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.) 10-1-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 14-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 15-0-1 3 Delbarton School (Delbarton, N.J.) 12-0-1 4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 12-0-1 5 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 17-1-0 6 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 11-0-2 7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 14-2-1 8 Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 15-1-0 9 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 11-0-1 10 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 14-2-1 11 La Salle College (Glenside, Pa.) 14-1-1 12 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 15-2-0 13 Lancaster Mennonite (Lancaster, Pa.) 18-0-0 14 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 10-1-0 15 Northwestern Lehigh (New Tripoli, Pa.) 18-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 9-1-0 2 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 14-1-1 3 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 14-0-2 4 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 16-1-1 5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 17-1-2 6 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 19-0-3 7 Fairmont Senior (Fairmont, W.Va.) 19-1-0 8 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 15-2-2 9 Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.) 11-0-1 10 Wilson (Washington, D.C.) 10-0-1 11 Providence (Charlotte, N.C.) 14-0-3 12 Cape Henry (Virginia Beach, Va.) 11-2-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 12-1-2 2 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 14-0-2 3 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 13-1-2 4 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 18-2-1 5 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 14-0-1 6 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 16-3-2 7 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 16-1-2 8 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 17-2-1 9 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 15-2-1 10 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 12-1-2 11 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 18-3-1 12 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 17-2-2 13 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 18-2-2 14 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 16-4-1 15 Goshen (Goshen, Ind.) 16-3-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 19-0-0 2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 16-0-2 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 15-1-2 4 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 12-3-1 5 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 17-1-0 6 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 14-0-7 7 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 16-0-1 8 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 12-3-2 9 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 14-0-2 10 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 16-2-1 11 Troy Athens (Troy, Mich.) 13-3-1 12 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 14-2-3 13 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 12-2-4 14 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 9-2-2 15 Totino Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 14-1-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 13-0-1 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 14-0-2 3 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 13-0-1 4 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 20-1-1 5 Marquette (Chesterfield, Mo.) 15-2-1 6 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 18-1-2 7 Columbia (Columbia, Ill.) 22-0-2 8 Edwardsville (Edwardsville, Ill.) 14-1-3 9 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-4-1 10 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 9-4-2 11 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 18-3-0 12 St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.) 18-3-1 13 Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.) 13-1-0 14 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 16-5-2 15 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 20-3-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)