Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 9

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

MORE: Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings



REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.) 10-0-0 2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 14-1-0 3 Bangor (Bangor, Maine.) 13-0-1 4 St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 11-0-2 5 Guilford (Guilford, Conn.) 12-0-0 6 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 10-1-0 7 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 13-1-0 8 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 13-2-0 9 South Portland (Portland, Maine) 13-0-1 10 St. Mary’s (Lynn, Mass.) 15-0-0 11 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 14-0-0 12 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 11-1-1

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 17-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 12-0-0 3 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 14-0-2 4 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 13-1-2 5 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 13-1-2 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 11-1-3 7 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 15-1-1 8 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 17-0-0 9 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 16-1-2 10 St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.) 11-1-2

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 15-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 17-0-1 3 Delbarton School (Delbarton, Pa.) 15-0-1 4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 15-0-1 5 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 20-1-0 6 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 14-0-2 7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 17-2-1 8 Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 17-1-0 9 Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 13-0-1 10 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 17-2-1 11 LaSalle College (Glenside, Pa.) 15-1-2 12 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 16-2-1 13 Northwestern Lehigh (Lehigh, Pa.) 20-0-0 14 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 11-1-1 15 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) 17-1-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 11-1-0 2 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 16-0-2 3 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 20-1-2 4 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 17-2-1 5 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 20-0-3 6 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 17-2-3 7 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 16-2-1 8 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 16-2-0 9 Wilson (Washington, D.C.) 12-0-1 10 Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) 9-3-2 11 Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.) 10-2-0 12 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 18-2-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 13-1-2 2 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 16-0-2 3 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 14-1-2 4 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 19-2-1 5 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 16-0-1 6 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 19-3-2 7 Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.) 19-1-2 8 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 17-4-1 9 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 21-2-2 10 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 13-1-3 11 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 19-3-1 12 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 16-3-1 13 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 20-4-1 14 Henry Clay (Louisville, Ky.) 17-3-2 15 Goshen (Goshen, Ind.) 17-4-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 20-0-0 2 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 17-0-2 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 16-1-2 4 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 13-3-1 5 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 18-1-0 6 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 14-0-7 7 Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.) 17-0-1 8 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 12-3-2 9 Totino Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 16-1-1 10 Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.) 17-2-1 11 Troy Athens (Troy, Mich.) 13-3-1 12 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 14-2-3 13 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 12-2-4 14 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 10-2-2 15 St. Thomas Academy (St. Paul, Minn.) 14-1-3

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 15-0-1 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 16-0-2 3 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 22-1-1 4 Olathe Northwest (Olathe, Kan.) 14-0-2 5 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 20-1-2 6 Columbia (Columbia, Ill.) 22-0-2 7 Edwardsville (Edwardsville, Ill.) 16-1-3 8 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 13-1-1 9 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-4-2 10 St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.) 20-3-1 11 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 16-3-0 12 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 20-3-0 13 Waukegan (Waukegan, Ill.) 16-2-3 14 Olathe South (Olathe, Kan.) 13-2-1 15 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 14-5-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)