Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 9

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
MORE: Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|E.O. Smith (Storrs, Conn.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.)
|14-1-0
|3
|Bangor (Bangor, Maine.)
|13-0-1
|4
|St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.)
|11-0-2
|5
|Guilford (Guilford, Conn.)
|12-0-0
|6
|North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.)
|10-1-0
|7
|Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.)
|13-1-0
|8
|Bedford (Bedford, N.H.)
|13-2-0
|9
|South Portland (Portland, Maine)
|13-0-1
|10
|St. Mary’s (Lynn, Mass.)
|15-0-0
|11
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|14-0-0
|12
|South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.)
|11-1-1
REGION II (NY)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.)
|17-0-0
|2
|Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.)
|12-0-0
|3
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|14-0-2
|4
|Commack (Commack, N.Y.)
|13-1-2
|5
|Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.)
|13-1-2
|6
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|11-1-3
|7
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|15-1-1
|8
|Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.)
|17-0-0
|9
|Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.)
|16-1-2
|10
|St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.)
|11-1-2
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|15-0-0
|2
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|17-0-1
|3
|Delbarton School (Delbarton, Pa.)
|15-0-1
|4
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|15-0-1
|5
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|20-1-0
|6
|Kearny (Kearny, N.J.)
|14-0-2
|7
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|17-2-1
|8
|Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.)
|17-1-0
|9
|Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|13-0-1
|10
|Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)
|17-2-1
|11
|LaSalle College (Glenside, Pa.)
|15-1-2
|12
|Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.)
|16-2-1
|13
|Northwestern Lehigh (Lehigh, Pa.)
|20-0-0
|14
|Montclair (Montclair, N.J.)
|11-1-1
|15
|Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.)
|17-1-0
REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|11-1-0
|2
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|16-0-2
|3
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|20-1-2
|4
|Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.)
|17-2-1
|5
|Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.)
|20-0-3
|6
|George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.)
|17-2-3
|7
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|16-2-1
|8
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|16-2-0
|9
|Wilson (Washington, D.C.)
|12-0-1
|10
|Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.)
|9-3-2
|11
|Caesar Rodney (Camden, Del.)
|10-2-0
|12
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|18-2-2
REGION V (IN, KY, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Liberty (Powell, Ohio)
|13-1-2
|2
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|16-0-2
|3
|Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio)
|14-1-2
|4
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|19-2-1
|5
|St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio)
|16-0-1
|6
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|19-3-2
|7
|Harrison (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|19-1-2
|8
|Castle (Newburgh, Ind.)
|17-4-1
|9
|Ryle (Union, Ky.)
|21-2-2
|10
|Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|13-1-3
|11
|North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|19-3-1
|12
|Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
|16-3-1
|13
|Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.)
|20-4-1
|14
|Henry Clay (Louisville, Ky.)
|17-3-2
|15
|Goshen (Goshen, Ind.)
|17-4-0
REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|20-0-0
|2
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|17-0-2
|3
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|16-1-2
|4
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|13-3-1
|5
|Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)
|18-1-0
|6
|Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|14-0-7
|7
|Oshkosh West (Oshkosh, Wis.)
|17-0-1
|8
|Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.)
|12-3-2
|9
|Totino Grace (Fridley, Minn.)
|16-1-1
|10
|Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.)
|17-2-1
|11
|Troy Athens (Troy, Mich.)
|13-3-1
|12
|Portage Central (Portage, Mich.)
|14-2-3
|13
|Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)
|12-2-4
|14
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|10-2-2
|15
|St. Thomas Academy (St. Paul, Minn.)
|14-1-3
REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|15-0-1
|2
|Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.)
|16-0-2
|3
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|22-1-1
|4
|Olathe Northwest (Olathe, Kan.)
|14-0-2
|5
|Morton (Cicero, Ill.)
|20-1-2
|6
|Columbia (Columbia, Ill.)
|22-0-2
|7
|Edwardsville (Edwardsville, Ill.)
|16-1-3
|8
|Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.)
|13-1-1
|9
|Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|10-4-2
|10
|St. Louis University High (St. Louis, Mo.)
|20-3-1
|11
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|16-3-0
|12
|Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)
|20-3-0
|13
|Waukegan (Waukegan, Ill.)
|16-2-3
|14
|Olathe South (Olathe, Kan.)
|13-2-1
|15
|DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.)
|14-5-0
REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Boulder (Boulder, Colo.)
|12-1-1
|2
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|14-0-4
|3
|Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
|15-0-0
|4
|Sunrise Mountain (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|14-0-0
|5
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|9-1-4
|6
|Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|16-1-1
|7
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|16-1-3
|8
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|12-2-1
|9
|Borah (Borah, Idaho)
|15-4-1
|10
|Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|17-2-1
|11
|Westview (Portland, Ore.)
|12-1-1
|12
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|10-0-3
|13
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|22-2-2
|14
|Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.)
|13-1-1
|15
|Arapahoe (Centennial, Colo.)
|12-2-1