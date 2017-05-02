Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

MORE: Boys Soccer Spring Rankings

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 21-0-0 2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 11-0-1 3 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 17-1-1 4 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 9-0-0 5 Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 7-0-1 5 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 7-0-1 7 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) 8-0-0 8 Father Ryan (Nashville, Tenn.) 15-1-2 9 Park View (Sterling, Va.) 8-1-2 10 Berea (Greenville, S.C.) 16-0-0 10 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 7-0-1

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) 18-0-0 2 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 18-1-0 3 McIntosh (Peachtree Ridge, Ga.) 18-1-0 4 Clarkston (Clarkston, Ga.) 16-1-1 5 Berkmar (Lilburn, Ga.) 14-1-1 6 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 15-2-2 7 Carrollton (Carrillton, Ga.) 14-2-0 8 Riverwood (Atlanta, Ga.) 15-3-1 9 Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) 16-2-0 10 Etowah (Woodstock, Ga.) 14-2-1

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 10-1-0 2 Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.) 12-2-0 3 North Star (Lincoln, Neb.) 13-2-0 4 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 13-3-0 5 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 11-2-0 6 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 9-0-0 7 Weber (Pleasant View, Utah) 7-2-0 8 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 8-1-1 9 Fremont (Plain City, Utah) 10-2-0 10 Laramie (Laramie, Wyo.) 9-2-1

REGION IV (Arkansas, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 12-1-0 2 Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) 15-2-1 3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 11-2-0 4 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 12-2-0 5 Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.) 13-1-0 6 Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) 17-2-0 7 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 12-3-0 8 Bishop McGuiness (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 11-1-0 9 Norman (Norman, Okla.) 12-3-0 10 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 12-3-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Washington)