Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|26-0-0
|2
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|15-0-1
|3
|Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.)
|9-2-3
|4
|Berea (Greenville, S.C.)
|21-0-0
|5
|Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
|18-1-1
|6
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|10-2-1
|7
|Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
|8-0-1
|8
|Patriot (Nokesville, Va.)
|6-6-0
|9
|Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.)
|5-1-0
|10
|McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|10-1-4
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|22-1-0
|2
|Clarkston (Clarkston, Ga.)
|19-2-1
|3
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|19-4-0
|4
|Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|19-2-1
|5
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|19-3-0
|6
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|20-2-0
|7
|Southeast Whitfield (Dalton, Ga.)
|20-2-0
|8
|Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.)
|17-5-1
|9
|Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.)
|19-3-0
|10
|Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.)
|20-4-4
|10
|Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.)
|16-3-0
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)
|14-1-0
|2
|Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
|14-0-0
|3
|Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.)
|17-2-0
|4
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|18-3-0
|5
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|14-3-0
|6
|Weber (Pleasant Valley, Utah)
|14-2-0
|7
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|8-1-1
|8
|Fremont (Plain City, Utah)
|10-2-0
|9
|Laramie (Laramie, Wyo.)
|9-2-1
REGION IV (Arkansas, Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|17-2-0
|2
|Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.)
|19-3-1
|3
|Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.)
|16-2-0
|4
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|16-3-0
|5
|Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.)
|12-2-0
|6
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|10-2-0
|7
|Rogers (Rogers, Ark.)
|15-5-0
|8
|Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.)
|19-3-0
|9
|Bishop McGuiness (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|11-2-0
|10
|Guymon (Guymon, Okla.)
|12-2-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Washington)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.)
|18-0-0
|2
|Stadium (Tacoma, Wash,)
|17-0-0
|3
|Todd Beamer (Federal Way, Wash.)
|15-1-1
|4
|Mercer Island (Mercer Island, Wash.)
|15-2-0
|5
|Camas (Camas, Wash.)
|12-2-3
|5
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|12-3-2
|7
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|14-2-0
|8
|Squalicum (Bellingham, Wash.)
|18-1-0
|9
|Snohomish (Snohomish, Wash.)
|15-3-0
|10
|West Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska)
|10-1-0
|10
|South Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska)
|12-2-1