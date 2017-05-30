Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|26-0-0
|2
|Patrick Henry (Roanoke, Va.)
|17-0-0
|3
|Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.)
|22-0-2
|4
|Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|13-0-2
|5
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|20-2-1
|6
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|17-4-1
|7
|Berea (Greenville, S.C.)
|21-0-0
|8
|Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.)
|18-1-1
|9
|McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|14-1-4
|10
|Washington-Lee (Arlington, Va.)
|11-2-3
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|22-1-0
|2
|Clarkston (Clarkston, Ga.)
|19-2-1
|3
|Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|19-2-1
|4
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|19-3-0
|5
|Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
|20-2-0
|6
|Southeast Whitfield (Dalton, Ga.)
|20-2-0
|7
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|19-4-0
|8
|Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.)
|19-5-1
|9
|Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.)
|19-3-0
|10
|Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
|17-3-2
|10
|Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.)
|20-4-0
|10
|Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.)
|16-3-0
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
|19-0-0
|2
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|18-3-0
|3
|Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.)
|17-2-0
|4
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|18-3-0
|5
|Alta (Sandy, Utah)
|18-1-1
|6
|Cheyenne East (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|9-7-1
|7
|Layton (Layton, Utah)
|14-2-3
|8
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|14-4-1
|9
|Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)
|16-2-0
|10
|Kearney (Kearney, Neb.)
|18-4-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|17-2-0
|2
|Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.)
|18-4-1
|3
|Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.)
|16-2-0
|4
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|16-3-0
|5
|Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.)
|12-2-0
|6
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|10-2-0
|7
|Rogers (Rogers, Ark.)
|17-5-0
|8
|Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.)
|19-3-0
|9
|Bishop McGuiness (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|11-2-0
|10
|Guymon (Guymon, Okla.)
|12-2-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Washington)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.)
|22-0-0
|2
|Todd Beamer (Federal Way, Wash.)
|19-1-0
|3
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|20-2-3
|4
|Snohomish (Snohomish, Wash.)
|18-4-0
|5
|Pasco (Pasco, Wash.)
|19-5-0
|6
|Glacier Peak (Snohomish, Wash.)
|16-5-1
|7
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|16-4-0
|8
|Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.)
|15-4-3
|9
|South Anchorage (Anchorage, Alaska)
|18-2-1
|10
|West Valley (Fairbanks, Alaska)
|18-1-0