Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 26-0-0 2 Patrick Henry (Roanoke, Va.) 17-0-0 3 Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) 22-0-2 4 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 13-0-2 5 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 20-2-1 6 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 17-4-1 7 Berea (Greenville, S.C.) 21-0-0 8 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) 18-1-1 9 McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 14-1-4 10 Washington-Lee (Arlington, Va.) 11-2-3

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 22-1-0 2 Clarkston (Clarkston, Ga.) 19-2-1 3 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 19-2-1 4 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 19-3-0 5 Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) 20-2-0 6 Southeast Whitfield (Dalton, Ga.) 20-2-0 7 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 19-4-0 8 Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.) 19-5-1 9 Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) 19-3-0 10 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 17-3-2 10 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 20-4-0 10 Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) 16-3-0

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 19-0-0 2 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 18-3-0 3 Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.) 17-2-0 4 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 18-3-0 5 Alta (Sandy, Utah) 18-1-1 6 Cheyenne East (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 9-7-1 7 Layton (Layton, Utah) 14-2-3 8 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 14-4-1 9 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 16-2-0 10 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 18-4-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 17-2-0 2 Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) 18-4-1 3 Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.) 16-2-0 4 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 16-3-0 5 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 12-2-0 6 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 10-2-0 7 Rogers (Rogers, Ark.) 17-5-0 8 Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) 19-3-0 9 Bishop McGuiness (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 11-2-0 10 Guymon (Guymon, Okla.) 12-2-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Washington)