Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 20-0-1 2 Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) 22-1-2 3 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 24-1-2 4 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 20-3-1 5 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 24-3-1 6 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 19-2-2 7 Immolakee (Immolakee, Fla.) 19-2-2 8 Venice (Venice, Fla.) 17-3-3 9 West Shore (Melbourne, Fla.) 21-4-0 10 Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 17-3-0 10 Palmetto (Palmetto, Fla.) 20-3-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 23-1-0 2 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 25-4-2 3 Newman (New Orleans, La.) 18-2-3 4 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 20-4-1 5 St. Louis Catholic (Lake Charles, La.) 22-4-5 6 St. Patrick (Biloxi, Miss.) 17-0-2 7 E.D. White (Thibodaux, La.) 20-4-1 8 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 18-2-0 9 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 18-4-5 10 Jacksoon Prep (Jackson, Miss.) 21-3-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit Prep (Dallas, Texas) 22-3-1 2 Sam Houston (Arlington, Texas) 22-3-2 3 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 22-4-1 4 Juarez-Lincoln (La Joya, Texas) 30-4-1 5 Dobie (Pasadena, Texas) 20-3-4 6 Kilgore (Kilgore, Texas) 21-5-2 7 Sache (Garland, Texas) 19-4-1 8 Hebron (Carrolton, Texas) 20-4-0 9 Channelview (Channelview, Texas) 21-2-5 10 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 16-1-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)