Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2015 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) 13-0-2 2 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 9-0-0 3 Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.) 10-0-2 4 Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) 11-0-3 5 Ponte Vedra (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) 12-1-2 6 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 10-1-1 7 Columbia (Lake City, Fla.) 14-1-1 8 Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla.) 6-1-2 9 Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.) 11-3-0 10 Leon (Tallhassee, Fla.) 11-2-3 10 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 12-0-2

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 16-0-0 2 Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Miss.) 14-1-1 3 Dutchtown (Gonzales, La.) 12-1-2 4 E.D. White (Thibodeaux, La.) 10-0-5 5 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 8-1-1 6 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 11-2-2 7 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 10-1-2 8 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 11-1-1 9 Brother Martin (New Orleans, La.) 8-3-1 10 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 7-2-1

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 0-0-0 2 J.W. Porter (Brownsville, Texas) 0-0-0 3 The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas) 0-0-0 4 Alief Elsik (Alief, Texas) 0-0-0 5 Naaman Forest (Garland, Texas) 0-0-0 6 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 0-0-0 7 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 0-0-0 8 Jesuit (Dallas, Texas) 0-0-0 9 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 0-0-0 10 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)