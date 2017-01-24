Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2015 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 22-0-1 2 Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) 18-1-2 3 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 14-1-0 4 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 19-1-1 5 Palmetto (Palmetto, Fla.) 18-1-1 6 Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla.) 11-1-2 7 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 17-4-3 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 15-2-1 9 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 14-3-1 10 Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.) 11-3-1 10 Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.) 15-3-3

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 19-1-0 2 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 17-3-2 3 E.D. White (Thibodeaux, La.) 15-0-5 4 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 10-1-1 5 Brother Martin (New Orleans, La.) 13-3-1 6 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 16-3-2 7 Newman (New Orleans, La.) 13-2-0 8 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 16-2-1 9 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 10-3-1 10 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 13-2-1

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 7-0-0 2 Plano West Senior (Plano, Texas) 3-0-0 3 Alief Elsik (Alief, Texas) 6-0-1 4 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 3-1-0 5 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 5-0-1 6 The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas) 6-1-0 7 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 7-0-1 8 Sam Houston (Arlington, Texas) 4-0-1 9 Strake Jesuit Prep (Houston, Texas) 5-0-1 10 Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas) 4-0-2 10 Trinity Christian Academy (Addison, Texas) 13-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)