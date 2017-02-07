Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 20-0-1 2 Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) 19-1-2 3 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 21-2-1 4 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 16-2-1 5 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 21-1-2 6 Immokalee (Immokalee, Fla.) 17-1-2 7 Venice (Venice, Fla.) 15-2-3 8 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 20-4-3 9 Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.) 18-3-3 10 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 16-2-0 10 Palmetto (Palmetto, Fla.) 20-2-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 23-1-0 2 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 21-4-2 3 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 20-4-1 4 E.D. White (Thibodaux, La.) 18-0-5 5 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 19-3-3 6 Brother Martin (New Orleans, La.) 15-3-4 7 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 18-2-0 8 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 15-3-7 9 St. Patrick Catholic (Biloxi, Miss.) 17-0-2 10 Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.) 14-2-3

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Alief Elsik (Alief, Texas) 9-0-1 2 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 9-1-0 3 The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas) 8-1-0 4 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 6-1-1 5 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 8-0-2 6 Clemens (Schertz, Texas) 9-1-1 7 Strake Jesuit Prep (Houston, Texas) 7-0-3 8 Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas) 9-0-2 9 Naaman Forest (Garland, Texas) 11-1-0 10 Trinity Christian (Addison, Texas) 18-0-0 10 North Shore (Houston, Texas) 9-0-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)