Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 20-0-1 2 Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) 22-1-2 3 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 24-1-2 4 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 20-3-1 5 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 24-3-1 6 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 24-0-2 7 Immokalee (Immokalee, Fla.) 19-2-2 8 Venice (Venice, Fla.) 17-3-3 9 West Shore (Melbourne, Fla.) 21-4-0 10 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 17-3-0 10 Palmetto (Palmetto, Fla.) 20-3-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 23-1-0 2 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 24-4-2 3 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 20-4-1 4 Newman (New Orleans, La.) 17-2-3 5 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 18-2-0 6 St. Louis Catholic (Lake Charles, La.) 21-4-5 7 St. Patrick (Biloxi, Miss.) 17-0-2 8 E.D. White (Thibodaux, La.) 20-1-5 9 Episcopal School of Acadiana (Cade, La.) 17-3-5 10 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 16-4-7

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas) 12-1-0 2 North Shore (Houston, Texas) 13-0-1 3 Sam Houston (Arlington, Texas) 11-1-1 4 Strake Jesuit Prep (Houston, Texas) 11-0-3 5 Elsik (Houston, Texas) 12-1-1 6 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) 11-1-1 7 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 10-1-3 8 Clemens (San Antonio, Texas) 12-1-2 9 Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas) 10-1-3 10 Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas (Dallas, Texas) 10-2-1 10 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 15-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)