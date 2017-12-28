Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, FINAL: East

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
NOTE: Below are the final rankings for the 2017 season.
RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings
East
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (13-0)
- Pine-Richland, Gibsonia, Pa. (16-0)
- Wake Forest, N.C. (15-0)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (9-2)
- Everett, Mass. (12-0)
- Wise, Upper Marlboro, Md. (14-0)
- Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (10-2)
- Cathedral Prep, Erie, Pa. (14-0)
- Troy, N.Y. (13-0)
- Westfield, Chantilly, Va. (15-0)
OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS: