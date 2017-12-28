Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, FINAL: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

NOTE: Below are the final rankings for the 2017 season.

Southwest

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Allen, Texas (16-0) Pearl, Miss. (16-0) Owasso, Okla. (12-1) West Point, Miss. (15-0) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (13-3) North Little Rock, Ark. (13-0) Cy-Fair, Cypress, Texas (15-0) University Lab, Baton Rouge, La. (13-0) Union, Tulsa (12-1) Catholic, Baton Rouge, La. (12-3)

