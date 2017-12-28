USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, FINAL: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

NOTE: Below are the final rankings for the 2017 season.

Southwest

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

  1. Allen, Texas (16-0)
  2. Pearl, Miss. (16-0)
  3. Owasso, Okla. (12-1)
  4. West Point, Miss.  (15-0)
  5. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (13-3)
  6. North Little Rock, Ark. (13-0)
  7. Cy-Fair, Cypress, Texas (15-0)
  8. University Lab, Baton Rouge, La. (13-0)
  9. Union, Tulsa (12-1)
  10. Catholic, Baton Rouge, La. (12-3)

