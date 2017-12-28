Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, FINAL: West

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
NOTE: Below are the final rankings for the 2017 season.
West
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (15-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (13-2)
- Chandler, Ariz. (13-2)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (11-3)
- Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (13-1)
- De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (11-2)
- Folsom, Calif. (16-0)
- Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (13-1)
- Richland, Wash. (14-0)
- St. Louis, Honolulu (10-0)
