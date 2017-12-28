USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, FINAL: West

Photo: Mater Dei HS

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, FINAL: West

Super 25

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, FINAL: West

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

NOTE: Below are the final rankings for the 2017 season.

RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings

West

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (15-0)
  2. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (13-2)
  3. Chandler, Ariz. (13-2)
  4. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (11-3)
  5. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (13-1)
  6. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (11-2)
  7. Folsom, Calif. (16-0)
  8. Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (13-1)
  9. Richland, Wash. (14-0)
  10. St. Louis, Honolulu (10-0)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

Southwest

West

Midwest

, , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home