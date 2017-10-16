Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 10: East

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

East

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (6-0) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (7-0) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (4-2) Wake Forest, N.C. (8-0) Wise, Upper Marlboro, Md. (7-0) Pine-Richland, Gibsonia, Pa. (8-0) Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (7-1) Cathedral Prep, Erie, Pa. (8-0) Everett, Mass. (6-0) Westfield, Chantilly, Va. (7-0)

