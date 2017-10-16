Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 10: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
Southwest
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Allen, Texas (6-0)
- Judson, Converse, Texas (6-0)
- Pearl, Miss. (9-0)
- Duncanville, Texas (6-0)
- Union, Tulsa, Okla. (7-0)
- Katy, Texas (4-0)
- DeSoto, Texas (6-0)
- West Point, Miss. (8-0)
- West Monroe, La. (7-0)
- Owasso, Okla. (6-1)
OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS: