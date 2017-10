Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 11: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings

Midwest

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Trinity, Louisville (10-0) Ben Davis, Indianapolis (9-0) St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (9-0) Martinsburg, W.Va. (9-0) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (9-0) Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake, Ill. (9-0) Muskegon, Mich. (9-0) Eden Prairie, Minn. (8-0) Lawrence Free State, Lawrence, Kan. (8-0) Kimberly, Wis. (10-0)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

Southwest

West

Midwest