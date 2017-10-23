Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 11: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings

Southeast

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (6-0) American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (6-0) South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (9-0) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (8-0) St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (7-1) Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (8-0) Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (9-0) Northwestern, Miami (6-1) Cocoa, Fla. (7-0) Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga. (8-0)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

Southwest

West

Midwest