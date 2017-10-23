Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 11: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings
Southeast
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (6-0)
- American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (6-0)
- South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (9-0)
- Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (8-0)
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (7-1)
- Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (8-0)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (9-0)
- Northwestern, Miami (6-1)
- Cocoa, Fla. (7-0)
- Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga. (8-0)
OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS: