Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 12: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
Southeast
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (6-0)
2. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (7-0)
3. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (10-0)
4. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (9-0)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (8-1)
6. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (9-0)
7. Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (10-0)
8. Cocoa, Fla. (8-0)
9. Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga. (9-0)
10. Northwestern, Miami (6-2)
