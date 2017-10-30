Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 12: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings

Southwest

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

1. Allen, Texas (8-0)

2. Judson, Converse, Texas (8-0)

3. Pearl, Miss. (11-0)

4. Union, Tulsa, Okla. (9-0)

5. Duncanville, Texas (8-0)

6. Katy, Texas (6-0)

7. West Point, Miss. (10-0)

8. West Monroe, La. (9-0)

9. DeSoto, Texas (7-1)

10. Owasso, Okla. (8-1)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

Southwest

West

Midwest