Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 14: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Southeast

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (8-0)
  2. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (9-0)
  3. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (12-0)
  4. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (10-0)
  5. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (11-0)
  6. Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga. (11-0)
  7. Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (11-0)
  8. Armwood, Seffner, Fla. (11-0)
  9. Central, Phenix City, Ala. (10-0)
  10. Walton, Marietta, Ga. (11-0)

