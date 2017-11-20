USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 15: Southeast

Super 25

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Southeast

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (8-0)
  2. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (10-0)
  3. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (13-0)
  4. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (11-0)
  5. Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga. (12-0)
  6. Armwood, Seffner, Fla. (12-0)
  7. Central, Phenix City, Ala. (11-0)
  8. North Gwinnett, Suwanne, Ga. (11-1)
  9. Miami Northwestern, Miami (11-2)
  10. Tift County, Tifton, Ga. (11-1)

