Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 16: West

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

West

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (13-0)
  2. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (11-2)
  3. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (13-0)
  4. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (12-2)
  5. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (10-1)
  6. Chandler, Ariz. (11-2)
  7. St. Louis, Honolulu (10-0)
  8. Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (12-1)
  9. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (10-2)
  10. Folsom, Calif. (13-0)

