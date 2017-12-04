Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 17: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
Midwest
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Ben Davis, Indianapolis (14-0)
- Trinity, Louisville (15-0)
- Martinsburg, W.Va. (14-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (14-0)
- Muskegon, Mich. (14-0)
- Kimberly, Wis. (14-0)
- Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio (14-1)
- Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake, Ill. (15-0)
- Eden Prairie, Minn. (13-0)
- Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (12-1)
OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS: