Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 17: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings

Southast

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (8-0) South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (15-0) American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (12-0) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (12-0) Armwood, Seffner, Fla. (14-0) North Gwinnett, Suwannee, Ga. (13-1) Miami Northwestern, Miami (13-2) Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga. (11-3) Hoover, Ala. (10-3) McGill-Toolen, Mobile, Ala. (13-0)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

Southwest

West

Midwest