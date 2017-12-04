USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 17: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Southast

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (8-0)
  2. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (15-0)
  3. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (12-0)
  4. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (12-0)
  5. Armwood, Seffner, Fla. (14-0)
  6. North Gwinnett, Suwannee, Ga. (13-1)
  7. Miami Northwestern, Miami (13-2)
  8. Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga. (11-3)
  9. Hoover, Ala. (10-3)
  10. McGill-Toolen, Mobile, Ala. (13-0)

Home