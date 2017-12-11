USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 18: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Midwest

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (14-0)
  2. Trinity, Louisville (15-0)
  3. Martinsburg, W.Va. (14-0)
  4. Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (14-0)
  5. Muskegon, Mich. (14-0)
  6. Kimberly, Wis. (14-0)
  7. Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio (14-1)
  8. Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake, Ill. (15-0)
  9. Eden Prairie, Minn. (13-0)
  10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (12-1)

