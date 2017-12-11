USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 18: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Southeast

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (8-0)
  2. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (13-0)
  3. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (15-0)
  4. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (12-0)
  5. Venice, Fla. (14-1)
  6. Miami Northwestern, Miami (14-2)
  7. Hoover, Ala. (11-3)
  8. North Gwinnett, Suwannee, Ga. (13-1)
  9. Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga. (11-3)
  10. Armwood, Seffner, Fla. (14-1)

