Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 18: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings
Southwest
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Allen, Texas (14-0)
- Katy, Texas (12-0)
- Pearl, Miss. (16-0)
- Owasso, Okla. (12-1)
- West Point, Miss. (15-0)
- North Little Rock, Ark. (13-0)
- Midway, Waco, Texas (14-0)
- University Lab, Baton Rouge, La. (13-0)
- Union, Tulsa (12-1)
- Catholic, Baton Rouge, La. (12-3)
OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS: