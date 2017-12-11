Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 18: West

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

West

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (14-0) Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (13-0) Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (13-2) De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (11-1) St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (11-3) Chandler, Ariz. (12-2) Folsom, Calif. (15-0) Richland, Wash. (14-0) St. Louis, Honolulu (10-0) Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (13-1)

