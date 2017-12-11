USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 18: West

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

West

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (14-0)
  2. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (13-0)
  3. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (13-2)
  4. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (11-1)
  5. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (11-3)
  6. Chandler, Ariz. (12-2)
  7. Folsom, Calif. (15-0)
  8. Richland, Wash. (14-0)
  9. St. Louis, Honolulu (10-0)
  10. Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (13-1)

