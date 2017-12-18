Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 19: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings

Midwest

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Ben Davis, Indianapolis (14-0) Trinity, Louisville (15-0) Martinsburg, W.Va. (14-0) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (14-0) Muskegon, Mich. (14-0) Kimberly, Wis. (14-0) Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio (14-1) Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake, Ill. (15-0) Eden Prairie, Minn. (13-0) Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (12-1)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

Southwest

West

Midwest