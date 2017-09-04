Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 4: East

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md. (1-1)
- St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (1-0)
- St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J. (1-0)
- Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (1-0)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (1-1)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (2-0)
- Wise, Upper Marlboro, Md. (1-0)
- Wake Forest, N.C. (2-0)
- Paramus Catholic, Paramus, N.J. (1-0)
- McDonogh, Owings Mills, Md. (1-0)
