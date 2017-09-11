Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 5: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Ben Davis, Indianapolis (4-0) Trinity, Louisville (4-0) La Salle, Cincinnati (3-0) Lawrence Central, Indianapolis (4-0) St. Xavier, Louisville (3-0) St. Xavier, Cincinnati (3-0) St. Ignatius, Cleveland (3-0) Martinsburg, W.Va. (3-0) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (3-0) Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (3-0)

