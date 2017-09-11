USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 5: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (4-0)
  2. Trinity, Louisville (4-0)
  3. La Salle, Cincinnati (3-0)
  4. Lawrence Central, Indianapolis (4-0)
  5. St. Xavier, Louisville (3-0)
  6. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (3-0)
  7. St. Ignatius, Cleveland (3-0)
  8. Martinsburg, W.Va. (3-0)
  9. Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (3-0)
  10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (3-0)

