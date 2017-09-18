USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 6: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (2-0)
  2. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (2-0)
  3. Miami Central, Miami (3-0)
  4. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (4-0)
  5. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (2-0)
  6. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (4-0)
  7. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (3-0)
  8. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (3-0)
  9. Miami Northwestern, Miami (2-0)
  10. Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (4-0)

