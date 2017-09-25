Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 7: East

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (4-0) DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md. (4-1) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (4-0) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (2-2) Wake Forest, N.C. (6-0) Wise, Upper Marlboro, Md. (4-0) Cathedral Prep, Erie, Pa. (5-0) McDonogh, Owings Mills, Md. (3-1) St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J. (2-1) Everett, Mass. (3-0)

