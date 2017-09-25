Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 7: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (3-0) St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (2-0) American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (3-0) South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (5-0) Miami Central, Miami (3-1) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (5-0) Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (4-0) Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (4-0) Miami Northwestern, Miami (3-0) Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (5-0)

