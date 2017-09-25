Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 7: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (3-0)
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (2-0)
- American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (3-0)
- South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (5-0)
- Miami Central, Miami (3-1)
- Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (5-0)
- Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (4-0)
- Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (4-0)
- Miami Northwestern, Miami (3-0)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (5-0)
OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS: