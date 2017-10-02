Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 8: East

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings
East
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (4-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (4-1)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (5-0)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (2-2)
- Wise, Upper Marlboro, Md. (5-0)
- Wake Forest, N.C. (6-0)
- Cathedral Prep, Erie, Pa. (6-0)
- McDonogh, Owings Mills, Md. (4-1)
- Everett, Mass. (3-0)
- St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City (3-1)
OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS: