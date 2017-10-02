USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 8: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Midwest

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Trinity, Louisville (7-0)
  2. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (7-0)
  3. St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (6-0)
  4. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (6-0)
  5. St. Ignatius, Cleveland (6-0)
  6. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (6-0)
  7. Martinsburg, W.Va. (6-0)
  8. Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (6-0)
  9. Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake, Ill. (6-0)
  10. Muskegon, Mich. (6-0)

