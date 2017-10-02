Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 8: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
Midwest
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Trinity, Louisville (7-0)
- Ben Davis, Indianapolis (7-0)
- St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (6-0)
- St. Xavier, Cincinnati (6-0)
- St. Ignatius, Cleveland (6-0)
- Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (6-0)
- Martinsburg, W.Va. (6-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (6-0)
- Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake, Ill. (6-0)
- Muskegon, Mich. (6-0)
